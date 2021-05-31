Home Depot Memorial Day sales 2021: The best deals right now

Home Depot Memorial Day sales are here and now's your best chance to score some new home goods at a steep discount. In general, the best Memorial Day sales tend to focus on appliances, outdoor furniture, and grills — all of which Home Depot is renowned for selling.

So now that Memorial Day is here, we're rounding up the best Home Depot Memorial Day sales you can get. If you're shopping for major appliances, Home Depot has some of the most aggressive deals we've seen. You can save up to 35% on select appliances, up to 40% off power tools and get discounts on a wide range of grills.

Here's all the biggest Home Depot Memorial Day sales right now.

Patio furniture: up to $349 off dining sets @ Home Depot

Give your patio a brand new look without breaking your budget. Home Depot is taking from $50 to $350 off select patio furniture. The sale includes dining sets, umbrellas, loves eats, and patio tables. View Deal

Ryobi Drill Kit: was $165 now 79.97 @ Home Depot

The Ryobi 18-volt Cordless One DrillDriver kit includes a drill, screwdriver bit, 1.5 Ah battery and charger. Plus, you get an LED light. Save 52% right now. View Deal

Weber outdoor grills: $50 off @ Home Depot

Summer isn't complete without an outdoor barbecue. Home Depot is taking up to $50 off select outdoor grills from Weber, including its Genesis II 3-burner model and its Genesis II 4-burner grill with side burner. They all come with free delivery. View Deal

Air Fryers: up to 36% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is taking 27% to %36 percent off select air fryers part of its Memorial Day deals. Save on Aria, GoWise, Hamilton Beach, Kalorik and more. View Deal

Appliances: save up to $751 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering a wide range of discounts across large appliances. This includes $751 off an LG 3-door refrigerator and $301 off a Samsung high-efficiency front load washing machine with steam.View Deal

Outdoor power equipment: save up to $400 @ Home Depot

For Memorial Day Home Depot is making it more affordable to get projects done by offering deals on outdoor power equipment. You can save $400 on an electric zero turn mower, $121 off a trimmer with pole saw attachment and more.View Deal

Lawn and Garden: up to 41% savings @ Home Depot

Summer is coming and Home Depot has what you need to get your lawn and garden in top shape. You can snag four bags of Miracle-Grow soil for $10 (41% off), and you get a free HDX gallon sprayer when you purchase RoundUp. View Deal

Be sure to check out all of our top appliance picks: