Here Are The Best Back-to-School Deals

We know. Summer vacation seems like it just started. But in a few weeks, parents — and students — will have to start their back-to-school shopping.

So rather than wait till late-August, we're rounding up the best back-to-school deals you can get this month.

First, there are a few things you should know. Amazon has a special Prime membership plan that's tailor made for students. Prime Student lets college students enjoy the same Prime membership perks of a regular membership, but at 50% off. The plan costs $59/year (or $6.49/month if you want a monthly plan). Even better, it includes a free 6-month trial. (Normal Prime memberships cost $119/year and you only get a 30-day free trial).

In addition, Prime Student members get exclusive coupons, deals, and bundles that regular Prime members don't get. For instance, students get to shop from Amazon's Off-to-College Store. The only catch is that students must have an edu email address and they're only eligible for Prime Student for four years or until graduation — whichever comes first. After that, the membership will auto-renew itself at $119 per year (unless you cancel).

If you don't want to go the Amazon Prime membership route, there are plenty of Walmart deals you can also take advantage of. Walmart has no membership fees and many items are eligible for next-day shipping (minimum $35 orders).

Below you'll find the best back-to-school deals from a variety of retailers.

Acer Chromebook R 11: was $279 now 229.99 @ Walmart

This Acer Chromebook R11 features an 11" touch display, a Celeron N3060 Processor coupled with 4GB Memory and 32GB of SSD storage. For a limited time, save $50 on this Chrome OS powered laptop. View Deal

Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds: was $15 now $8 @ Amazon

We know. These days it's all about the wireless buds, but the Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds are so cheap and sound so great that they're worth having as a backup. (I own this exact pair and love the audio quality they provide).View Deal

Acer CB3-532 Chromebook: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This might be one of the least-expensive laptop deals we've seen. Power users should look elsewhere, but if you need a basic machine for a student or the coffee table, this is it. It undercuts Amazon's price by $41.View Deal

Samsung 128GB microSDXC: was $24.99 now just $19.49

We've seen this price before (on Black Friday), but it's such a great deal for anyone who wants to bump their device's storage capacity. It also comes with an SD adapter. View Deal

Plantronics FIT 3100: was $149.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon

You don't need to spend $200 to get a solid pair of wireless buds. We love the FIT 3100 wireless earbuds because the feature great sound, offer a snug fit, and they're sweat/water proof. Also, they don't cost a fortune. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air w/ Beats 3: was $1,099 now $999 @ Apple

Amazon has dropped the MacBook Air's price to $999, but the Apple Store has it for $999 with a free pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. You'll need an edu e-mail to snag this deal, but for once — Apple has the best deal. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now just $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. View Deal