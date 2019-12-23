Get the 10.2-inch iPad for $80 off just in time for the holidays

One of the best iPad deals of the year is still available and if you act fast, you can even get it in time for Christmas.

Currently, Best Buy has the 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $249.99. Regularly priced at $329.99, that's $80 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this iPad. It was $20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is still an excellent deal on an iPad designed for just about anyone.

Apple iPad 10.2" (32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage and it's $80 off. View Deal

Available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, the 2019 Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display, an A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. Besides a bright and colorful display, the new iPad also supports Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart keyboard cover.

In terms of battery life, you can expect nearly 12 hours of endurance which is long enough to last an entire school or work day. Although Apple's A10 Fusion may not be the newest chip on the block, it still provides ample power for productivity and gaming.

If you want a tablet with more storage, Best Buy also has the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $329 ($100 off). It too can ship in time for Christmas. This last minute iPad deal will be gone before you know it, so hurry up and grab one while you still can.