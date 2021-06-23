Galaxy Chromebook Go price, release date, specs and more

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Chromebook Go, a 14-inch Chrome OS-based laptop that’s built to be a mobile workstation. With an Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB of memory, 720p HD webcam, the specs are modest at best. That said, the Galaxy Chromebook Go also offers LTE connectivity, making it a solid choice for those either working at home or on the go.

One could assume that Samsung’s main focus is productivity. Being able to quickly get on a Zoom call, check emails, and/or draft up a variety of documents while mobile is key. The Galaxy Chromebook Go should be capable in that regard as these types of activities aren’t very taxing on modern computer hardware; you don’t need a powerful CPU to submit a spreadsheet for instance. That’s not to say that there aren’t other perks as well. While this Chromebook’s 14-inch display won’t wow anyone, it’s adequate for streaming purposes. The lightweight build makes carrying it from your home to the library/Starbucks and back a breeze. And Chrome OS keeps your vital information secure with regular updates.

Galaxy Chromebook Go Price

As of this writing Samsung hasn’t disclosed the price of the Galaxy Chromebook Go. The moderate specs place the laptop in the $300 range, going higher or lower based on which version is purchased — picking the LTE version with a larger storage size and memory will most likely cost more than a Wi-Fi variant sporting the base options.

Samsung also hasn’t revealed the Galaxy Chromebook Go’s release date or when retailers will have it available for purchase. You’d be safe to assume that it’ll show up on Samsung’s main website alongside the Best Buys, WalMarts and Amazons of the world.

Galaxy Chromebook Go Specs

Again, this is an entry-level Chromebook. You won’t be using the Galaxy Chromebook Go’s integrated innards to run Call of Duty: Warzone anytime soon. Its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics will be able to run several office-based programs though.

The Go also does a decent job in the storage department. It’s possible to get 32, 64, or 128GB eMMc storage. There’s also a port for a MicroSD card. When it comes to memory, you can choose between 4 or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Chrome OS is snappy enough with its fast bootup times and speedy web browsing. Basically, 8GB is plenty.

When it comes to formfactor, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is sleek. Silver in color, the laptop weighs 1.45kg and sports slim 327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm dimensions. It has a 14-inch TFT HD (1366 x 768) display, a backlit keyboard and several ports — two USB Type-C, one USB 3.2, a 3.5mm Headphone/Mic jack, microSD and a Nano SIM slot on the LTE version.

The last notable features is the Go’s 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and its 42.3Wh battery and 45W USB-C charge brick.

Galaxy Chromebook Go — is it worth it?

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go’s worth will depend solely on what you’re looking for in a laptop. The Go won’t play the latest games or have the fastest processor available. It also doesn’t provide the greatest HD experience for streaming/watching videos. Those elements are best left to more powerful laptops, like the recently released Razer Blade 14.

When it comes to productivity though, Samsung has got you covered. Spec-wise, the Galaxy Chromebook Go has everything you need to work-from-home. And thanks to the LTE connectivity — taking into account the cost of a separate data plan — you’ll potentially be able to hop onto the internet when you’re out and about. As long as it isn't too expensive at launch, the Go should be well received.