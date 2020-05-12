Forget MacBook Pro 2020: 14-inch MacBook Pro coming next year with mini LED screen

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is the long-awaited refresh to the smaller of its two premium laptop models. We thought we might see it last month, but now it's looking like it'll be next year before we actually get our hands on it.

That's according to a tweet from user L0vetodream, as reported by 9to5Mac. This anonymous account has had some success in predicting Apple's moves recently, so the leak holds a bit of weight.

in my dream MBP14 next yearMay 11, 2020

If that wasn't enough to convince you, then here's Jon Prosser, another reliable Apple leaker, agreeing with what L0vetodream had to say.

It was thought that the recent 13-inch MacBook Pro upgrade would be Apple's new 14-inch model, but this was not the case.The upgrade made some welcome changes, including the long-requested Magic Keyboard and 10th Gen Intel CPUs in select models, but wasn't the complete overhaul some were expecting.

The reason for the delay may be Apple's switch to mini LED displays for its laptops and tablets. These brighter and more colorful displays have already been rumored to be delayed, which could be holding up production of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple recently announced it would be holding a digital version of its developer-focused event WWDC in June. While this is often a conference dominated by Apple's software efforts, there's a chance we could hear more news on Apple's upcoming products, including the rumored 12-inch ARM-powered MacBook.