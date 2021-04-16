Epic TV deal knocks $1,000 off 4K TVs at Best Buy

Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with some epic TV deals. The sale is especially attractive if you're a console gamer, as it features many gaming friendly TVs.
Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 select 4K TVs. After discount prices start as low as $299. With Memorial Day TV sales still weeks out, these are among the best prices you'll find right now. Below you'll find our top picks, two of which made it on our list of best gaming TVs for PS5.
TV deals at Best Buy
Hisense 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy
The Hisense H9G is a solid competitor for its price. It highlights Hisense's proprietary ULED technology, which is the brand's optimized LED/LCD display tech. It has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more local dimming zones than its predecessor. We also like its game mode, which makes input lag a thing of the past so your commands from your controller are instantaneous. View Deal
LG 55" 4K NanoCell TV: was $849 now $799 @ Best Buy
The LG 85 Series features a sharp and colorful 55-inch 4K display with NanoCell technology (LG's equivalent of QLED technology). It also features LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10/Dolby Vision/HLG support and Dolby Atmos audio and you have one of the most immersive gaming experiences you can get. View Deal
Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy
The Vizio PQ9 packs everything you'd want from a new TV. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, quantum technology for brighter colors, a ProGaming engine with 4K 120Hz support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and a voice remote. It's one of the best deals in Best Buy's sale. View Deal
Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's $100 off and the cheapest 4K OLED TV you can buy right now. View Deal