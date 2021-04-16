Epic TV deal knocks $1,000 off 4K TVs at Best Buy

Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with some epic TV deals. The sale is especially attractive if you're a console gamer, as it features many gaming friendly TVs.

Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 select 4K TVs. After discount prices start as low as $299. With Memorial Day TV sales still weeks out, these are among the best prices you'll find right now. Below you'll find our top picks, two of which made it on our list of best gaming TVs for PS5.

TV deals at Best Buy

Hisense 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H9G is a solid competitor for its price. It highlights Hisense's proprietary ULED technology, which is the brand's optimized LED/LCD display tech. It has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more local dimming zones than its predecessor. We also like its game mode, which makes input lag a thing of the past so your commands from your controller are instantaneous.

LG 55" 4K NanoCell TV: was $849 now $799 @ Best Buy

The LG 85 Series features a sharp and colorful 55-inch 4K display with NanoCell technology (LG's equivalent of QLED technology). It also features LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10/Dolby Vision/HLG support and Dolby Atmos audio and you have one of the most immersive gaming experiences you can get.

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Vizio PQ9 packs everything you'd want from a new TV. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, quantum technology for brighter colors, a ProGaming engine with 4K 120Hz support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and a voice remote. It's one of the best deals in Best Buy's sale.