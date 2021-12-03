Did Kang the Conqueror's Ant-Man 3 look just leak?

We've had many questions about Kang the Conqueror this year, ever since Jonathan Majors was reportedly cast to play him in Ant-Man 3 (aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). Questions like, "wait, who is Kang?" and "is this how we get the Fantastic Four in the MCU?" But one our biggest questions has been "what the heck is Kang going to look like?"

And we may have just found out the answer to that last question. In images shared by @cosmic_marvel twitter account shared images from Ace Ruele (actor and director of the practical effects company Creature Bionics), we see closeups from the swag (aka sh*t we all get) merch given to the Ant-Man 3 stunt team. The shirt shows an ominously foreboding image of Ant-Man's helmet cracked wide open, but in that image, we see a reflection of Kang.

And check it out for yourself, because this visage may be pretty pleasing to comics fans who want Kang to look like he did in the source material. From the purple helmet to the slightly recessed face, the Kang seen here looks a lot more familiar than Jonathan Majors did in his robes when the character was introduced in the Loki finale.

🚨 The ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ stunt team got their merchPossible look at Kang The Conqueror 👀(via @AceRuele) pic.twitter.com/yPgxFd4UMfDecember 2, 2021 See more

For reference, he's one of the classic looks at Kang (alongside Majors who will play him). The helmet is definitely familiar, as is the purple armor below.

(Image credit: Marvel; Gregg DeGuire / Getty)

Of course, fans are panicking about the overall message sent by the image on the shirt. Does that cracked-open Ant-Man helmet mean bad things for Scott Lang Twitter user @KnightGambit thinks so, posting "Scott Lang is dying in #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania isn’t he."

And for those who may be surprised to see this sort of thing — people looking for clues in items given to cast and crew — It's not at all new. The Book of Boba Fett's second season may have been tipped off by the mention of "S.1" in its merch, and the typography and Spidey-suits of Spider-Man: No Way Home gave more smoke to the rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning.

That said, we're not sure of anything about this glimpse of a possible Kang outfit. This could be a visage of one of Kang/He Who Remains' minions, sent to destroy Ant-Man. Who knows. We're going to have to wait until they show more of the film, one of the many upcoming Marvel movies, which comes out on July 28, 2023.