Save $90 on Corsair's Best MMO Keyboard for Amazon Prime Day

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is one of the very best MMO keyboards on the market, and you can currently get it for $110 on Amazon Prime Day. That's a full $90 off of its usual $200 price tag: a savings of 45%.

Not only does the K95 RGB Platinum offer a sleek design and top-notch Cherry MX key switches, but it also features a whole extra row of macro keys and a comfortable wrist rest. This means you can program all of your commonly used skill rotations, then sit back and watch the magic happen. You can also program the whole device with gorgeous, colorful RGB patterns.



One thing to keep in mind, however, is that only the Cherry MX Speed version of the keyboard is available at such a steep discount. Cherry MX Speed switches are linear models with very short key travel, meaning that it's easy and comfortable to press them over and over in rapid succession. It's great for twitchy MMO and FPS play; it's not necessarily ideal for touch typists or single-player adventures.