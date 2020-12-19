Chiefs vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL week 15 game online

Chiefs vs Saints live stream channel, start time The Chiefs vs Saints live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, December 20 on CBS.

Though it features two of the best teams in the NFL, the stakes for this Chiefs vs Saints live stream game are not as big as they may seem. Standing at 10-3, the Saints have already secured at least wild card status for the NFC South.

And the 12-1 Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West by a wide margin. But this game promises to be one of the most fun to watch, as it features two great teams that could meet again in the Super Bowl. Oddsmakers favor the Chiefs by 3 points in this NFL live stream.

This NFL live stream will tell us a lot about the resiliency of host team New Orleans after devastating injuries. The biggest setback has been the sidelining of legendary quarterback Drew Brees, who suffered 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung in week 10. Brees is off the injured reserve list and could possibly play this game, but given the low stakes, it probably makes more sense to give him more rest.

In Brees' stead, the Saints have been making due with quarterback Taysom Hill, who led the team to three victories before their close (24-21) defeat to the Eagles in week 14. Hill is no Brees, but he has held up well. He's thrown for well over 200 yards, with over 70 percent completion, in three of those four games.

New Orleans's woes go beyond the center. Several members of the offensive line, such as offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Andrus Peat, have also suffered injuries. The line failed to hold against the Eagles, who managed to sack Hill five times. Yet still the Saints march on. They owe a lot of their offensive success to double-threat running back Alvin Kamara, who has rushed for 10 touchdowns and also caught four TD passes. Meanwhile the Saints have been able to maintain the second-best defense in the league, which holds opponents to 20.4 points per game.

How to watch Chiefs vs Saints live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Chiefs vs Saints live streams in the US

In America, Chiefs vs Saints is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 20.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Chiefs vs Saints is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Chiefs vs Saints live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Chiefs vs Saints live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Saints.

Chiefs vs Saints live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do get Chiefs vs Saints on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It starts at 9:25 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chiefs vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.