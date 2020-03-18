Thousands of people worldwide are working from home for the foreseeable future. If you're fortunate enough to fall into that group — and you happen to live in a spacious home — you may want to invest in a mesh router. These routers can help eliminate dead zones in your home.

For a limited time, Amazon has one of our favorite mesh systems on sale. Currently, you can get the Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System (AC3000) on sale for $199.99. That's $230 off and the best price we've ever seen for our favorite mesh router.

Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System: was $ now $199 @ Amazon

The Orbi is one of the fastest and most powerful routers we've ever tested. It offers strong performance, easy setup, and flexibility to handle homes large and small. It's now over 50% off and at its lowest price ever.

The Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system delivers up to 4,500 square feet of seamless Wi-Fi coverage. This eliminates common home network issues like dead zones and buffering.



The kit, which includes an Orbi Wi-Fi router and one Orbi satellite, is easy to setup via the Orbi companion app. It works with your cable modem and replaces the traditional dual-band router with tri-band technology for speeds of up to 3 Gbps.



In our Netgear Orbi Mesh Router review, we loved its performance and dedicated router-to-extension-data channel. In our lab, it delivered phenomenal Wi-Fi performance. In a three-story home with lots of thick walls, the Orbi stayed connected with client devices as far as 125 feet from the router. That's the best score we've seen among recent routers.

This deal is for a limited time, so act fast if to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in your home for good.