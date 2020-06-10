Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset could be the perfect PS5 accessory

Bose could be working on a gaming version of the critically-acclaimed QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, which would be a perfect partner to the Sony's next-generation console audio capabilities.

After some digging around in the latest Bose Connect app update, the 9to5Google APK Insight team noted there’s a device codenamed “Tibbers”, which is supposedly a reference to League of Legends, along with code stings that make note of a “gaming microphone”. All this lead to the team to posit that Bose is working on a “QC35 II Gaming Headset”.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II are some of the best noise cancelling headphones around, thanks to offering stellar noise cancellation and impressive sound. The over-ear headphones have now been beaten by the Bose 700, but they are still an impressive set of cans.

So a gaming version of the QuietComfort 35 II is pretty interesting. Not only could bring strong noise cancelling to gaming, something that’s handy when you’re playing particularly immersive games but also live in a noisy house or neighbourhood, but an improved gaming-centric mic could make sure you come across loud and clear to your teammates in multiplayer games.

While you can currently plug noise cancelling headphones such as the Sony WH-1000XM3 into a PS4 DualShock 4 or Xbox Wireless Controller and get noise cancellation, the mic doesn’t work; it needs a Bluetooth connection for that. However, most Bluetooth headsets aren’t compatible with the PS4, and the Xbox One outright doesn’t support a Bluetooth connection.

But if the QC35 II Gaming Headset allows for mic access over a wired connection and still delivers noise cancellation and impressive audio, then it could be a contender for our best gaming headsets list.

Providing strong audio and noise cancellation to the current generation of games consoles is interesting. But it’s with the PS5 and Xbox Series X that the QC35 II Gaming Headset could come into its own.

Sony has championed the 3D Audio capabilities of the PS5, which are set to offer much more immersive sound in games but will likely require a pair of headphones to get the most out of it. And the Xbox Series X is set to also have dedicated audio hardware, also likely to deliver impressive performance through headphones.

So the QC35 II Gaming Headset, if it’s indeed being worked on, could be a perfect partner for the new consoles when they launch at the end of the year.