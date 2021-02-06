The best Super Bowl VPN deals in 2021

If you're looking for the best VPN to change your location in order to get a Super Bowl 2021 live stream, you've come to the right place. Here, we're rounding up all the best Super Bowl VPN deals that can get you watching wherever you are.

The deals below are all either incredibly cheap, or offer well-priced, commitment-free monthly plans. After all, if you're only going to be using your VPN to watch the Super Bowl, you're not going to want to get tied up in a lengthy contract.

Our top pick is IPVanish's introductory one-month offer – at just $4.99 for a single month, it's the perfect solution for spoofing your location on February 7 to catch the big game. Plus, you don't have to pay a large upfront fee for two or more years of cover.

If you think you'd get use out of a VPN after the Super Bowl, we'd also recommend bargain provider Surfshark. While you have to pay upfront, you can bag two years of cover for the equivalent of just $2.49 a month. That, combined with excellent privacy and streaming performance, makes it a tempting proposition.

To find out about these deals and more, just keep scrolling.

BEST SUPER BOWL VPN DEALS AT A GLANCE

BEST SUPER BOWL VPN DEALS TODAY

IPVanish | 1 month| $4.99/mo | save 50%

If you only need a VPN for catching the big game, IPVanish's one-month plan is quite simply the best option. With good streaming support and excellent security, you'll get a month of cover for less than $5 all-in-all. Granted, the price goes up after that, but it's super easy to cancel the renewal. What more do you need?View Deal

Surfshark | 2 years | $2.49/mo | 81% off

If you're happy to commit for a bit longer to get a better price (and all the other bonuses a VPN brings), Surfshark is hands-down the best-value option. You can stream just about anything, stay anonymous online, and pay less than $2.50 a month. Perfect.View Deal

PureVPN | 7-day unlimited trial | $0.99

Although PureVPN isn't one of our top-rated services, it's still pretty effective for streaming and staying anonymous. And if all you want to do is change your location for the Super Bowl, you can't complain about a sub-$1 price tag.View Deal

ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off

It's not the cheapest, but it really is the best. With great speeds, intuitive apps and over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN does everything you could want a VPN to do. Plus, an exclusive discount for Tom's Guide readers adds three free months onto any 12-month plan. View Deal

Why do I need a Super Bowl VPN?

There are tons of ways to catch the game for free, but you might not have an option if you're abroad for a trip or live outside the UK, US, or Australia.

If you want US coverage – iconic ads and all – you'll want to tune in to CBS Sports to access the free live stream. If you're outside the US, you'll need to use one of the VPNs above to get a US IP address before you watch.

If you'd prefer to watch the big one for free on the BBC, much the same applies. You'll need to connect to a UK VPN to be able to access the BBC's coverage. Do note, though, that BBC viewers should have a British TV licence.