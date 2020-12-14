Best Green Monday deals 2020: sales at Best Buy, Amazon, and more

Green Monday deals are here and retailers from Amazon to Walmart are offering last-minute discounts before Christmas. The term, which was coined by eBay in 2007, is typically used to describe the second Monday of December. However, it's since become a faux retail holiday and a day for consumers to shop last-minute deals.
Many of today's Green Monday deals are essentially a continuation of the deals we saw last week. Some retailers, like Best Buy, are leaning into the holiday a little more than others. Amazon, for instance, has no official Green Monday deals, but is instead offering its usual batch of holiday deals.
Nevertheless, Christmas Eve is roughly 10 days away, so we're rounding up the best Green Monday and last-minute deals you can get right now.
Green Monday deals at a glance
- Amazon Holiday Deals: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alexa devices: deals as low as $17 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 25% off select items via "HOME4HOLIDAYS"
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Backcountry: 60% off Marmot, Patagonia, Sorel
- Best Buy: smart TVs from $99, laptops from $199
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $199 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- eBay: 15% off refurbished via "PURCHASECR15"
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $499
- Microsoft: up to $600 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: up to 55% off everything via "CYBER20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 20% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Newegg: up to 50% off gaming, mobos, storage, more
- Nike: 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- Nordstrom: 50% off Sweaty Betty, Rag & Bone, more
- PC gaming sale: up to $400 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: rentals from $1.99 @ Amazon
- Office Depot: over 50% off office chairs and furniture
- OLED TV sale: deals from $1,399 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $21 @ Amazon
- Sephora: free shipping w/ "FREESHIP"
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
- Staples: home office chairs from $59
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Wayfair: up to 80% off home office furniture
- Zappos: up to 50% off sneakers, backpacks, winter apparel
TVs
Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon
This 43-inch Fire TV Edition HDTV is perfect for a modestly sized living room or bedroom. It comes with a voice remote that lets you control certain features with the sound of your voice. View Deal
Hisense 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
If your budget is a bit more modest, Best Buy also has the Hisense 55-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $299.99. That's $100 off and one of the cheapest 55-inch smart TVs we've seen. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and the Android smart TV platform for streaming apps. View Deal
Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: was $649 now $479 @ Best Buy
Here's one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $479.99. That's an absurdly cheap price for a 70-inch 4K TV. The TV offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and the Android smart TV platform for streaming apps. View Deal
Sony 55" X750H 4K TV: was $799 now $518 @ Amazon
The Sony X750H is an Android TV with HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and a Bass Reflex speaker, which provides well-defined sound. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a free 30-day trial of HBO Max. Add it to your cart to see the $518 price. View Deal
Samsung 65" 4K QLED: was $999 now $898 @ Amazon
If you want a Samsung TV but can’t afford one of its premium models, the Samsung Q60T QLED TV is the model to get. It produces bright colors and sharp details in most circumstances. Meanwhile, the addition of Amazon Alexa ups its virtual assistant game.View Deal
Laptops
Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell
This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal
HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Adorama
As more kids opt for in-home learning, cheap laptops have become harder to find in stock. However, Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 in stock — and on sale — for $299. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. View Deal
HP 15z: was $379 now $299 @ HP
The HP 15z is a cheap laptop for home students or basic tasks. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$30) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$60).View Deal
MacBook Air (Intel/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Intel-based MacBook Air is still a solid machine. It sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which utilizes keys that actually feel great to type on. It's $150 off and at it's second-lowest price ever.View Deal
ThinkPad X1 Carbon: from $799 @ Lenovo
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate laptop. The least-expensive config costs $799.99 and features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. However, spend $33 more and use coupon "CYBERCLEAR15" and you'll upgrade to a Core i5-10210U CPU and 512GB SSD. (It's the fourth column/configuration on the landing page). View Deal
MacBook Pro 13.3" (Intel/2020): was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Best Buy
Apple offers four configurations of its 2020 (Intel) MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. There are two configs with 8th-gen CPUs and two configs with 10th-gen CPUs. This model is the base MacBook Pro with an 8th-gen CPU. It houses a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's now $100 off. View Deal
MacBook Pro 13.3" (Intel/2020): was $1,799 now $1,649 @ Best Buy
Need more power? This upgraded MacBook Pro packs a 10th-gen 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Best Buy has it on sale for $1,649. That's the second-lowest price we've ever see for this configuration. View Deal
16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off at Amazon right now. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's a solid deal and currently and its second-cheapest price ever. (It hit $1,999 briefly on the 4th of July).View Deal
Smart home
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is it on sale, but it comes with your choice of a smart bulb (a $10 value) or 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. It's a win either way! View Deal
Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
This smart speaker offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. The deal is for the Glacier White or Twilight Blue colors.View Deal
Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
Backorder: The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's on sale and comes with your choice of two free smart bulbs (a $30 value) or 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or taking video calls. This bundle includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen ($39 value). View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display that's great for kitchen activities. It's a significant upgrade from the Echo Show 5 with fuller sound and a screen that's big enough to enjoy videos. This bundle includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen ($39 value). View Deal
Tablets
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. Amazon is has it on sale for $39, which was one of the hottest Amazon deals we saw on Black Friday/Cyber Monday. View Deal
Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $64 @ Amazon
The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid choice, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now $25 off.View Deal
Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $84 @ Amazon
The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor. It's an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
Heads up! The Fire HD 10 is now at its lowest price ever. Thanks to its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $109 off, it's an even better value than it was before.View Deal
New Apple iPad 2020: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
Hurry! Amazon is taking $29 off Apple's new iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. This is the best deal we've seen for Apple's new tablet. Need more storage? The 128GB is on sale for $379.99.View Deal
12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon
The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Amazon has it on sale for $949, which makes it the second-best 2020 iPad Pro deal we've seen.View Deal
Streaming
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer.View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
For 4K resolution and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games.View Deal
Fire TV Recast DVR: was $229 now $149 at Amazon
The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move.View Deal
Gaming
Oculus Rift S: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The Oculus Rift S is the best PC-based VR headset on the market. It sports a 2560 x 1440 display with a fast 80Hz refresh rate. Plus, it's light which means you'll be able to wear it comfortably for extended periods of time. It's now $100 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon
In and out of stock: The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition is exactly what it sounds like — a full-fledged Nintendo Switch with an extremely appealing Animal Crossing theme. This system comes with a custom dock and Joy-Cons with colorful Animal Crossing designs. Even the Switch itself has some game-themed patterns on the back. This variant is usually hard to find, as you can see by the ever-changing inventory status.View Deal
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon
This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $5 cheaper than it was o Cyber Monday and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal
Headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. At this price, they're perfect for just about anyone. View Deal
AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $109.99. (An in-cart discount of $18.99 is automatically applied during checkout). Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip. Even better, this Amazon deal should arrive in time for Christmas. View Deal
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
Apple's earbuds (with wireless case) hit their lowest price ever over Cyber Monday but this Amazon deal still makes them a bargain. The AirPods feature the latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices and a Qi-friendly case that supports wireless charging. View Deal
Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
These are Apple's first completely wireless fitness earbuds, and they've got a lot going for them: great battery life, iconic well-balanced sound and a comfy, snug fit. Add in Apple's W1 chip and 27-hours battery life and there's a lot to like.View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and the cheapest Amazon deal we've seen for the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
Make room for one of the best headphone deals of the year. We absolutely love the Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life.View Deal