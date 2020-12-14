Best Green Monday deals 2020: sales at Best Buy, Amazon, and more

Green Monday deals are here and retailers from Amazon to Walmart are offering last-minute discounts before Christmas. The term, which was coined by eBay in 2007, is typically used to describe the second Monday of December. However, it's since become a faux retail holiday and a day for consumers to shop last-minute deals.

Many of today's Green Monday deals are essentially a continuation of the deals we saw last week. Some retailers, like Best Buy, are leaning into the holiday a little more than others. Amazon, for instance, has no official Green Monday deals, but is instead offering its usual batch of holiday deals.

Nevertheless, Christmas Eve is roughly 10 days away, so we're rounding up the best Green Monday and last-minute deals you can get right now.

Green Monday deals at a glance

TVs

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

This 43-inch Fire TV Edition HDTV is perfect for a modestly sized living room or bedroom. It comes with a voice remote that lets you control certain features with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

If your budget is a bit more modest, Best Buy also has the Hisense 55-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $299.99. That's $100 off and one of the cheapest 55-inch smart TVs we've seen. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and the Android smart TV platform for streaming apps. View Deal

Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: was $649 now $479 @ Best Buy

Here's one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $479.99. That's an absurdly cheap price for a 70-inch 4K TV. The TV offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and the Android smart TV platform for streaming apps. View Deal

Sony 55" X750H 4K TV: was $799 now $518 @ Amazon

The Sony X750H is an Android TV with HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and a Bass Reflex speaker, which provides well-defined sound. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a free 30-day trial of HBO Max. Add it to your cart to see the $518 price. View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K QLED: was $999 now $898 @ Amazon

If you want a Samsung TV but can’t afford one of its premium models, the Samsung Q60T QLED TV is the model to get. It produces bright colors and sharp details in most circumstances. Meanwhile, the addition of Amazon Alexa ups its virtual assistant game.View Deal

Laptops

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Adorama

As more kids opt for in-home learning, cheap laptops have become harder to find in stock. However, Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 in stock — and on sale — for $299. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. View Deal

HP 15z: was $379 now $299 @ HP

The HP 15z is a cheap laptop for home students or basic tasks. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$30) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$60).View Deal

MacBook Air (Intel/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Intel-based MacBook Air is still a solid machine. It sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which utilizes keys that actually feel great to type on. It's $150 off and at it's second-lowest price ever.View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: from $799 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate laptop. The least-expensive config costs $799.99 and features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. However, spend $33 more and use coupon "CYBERCLEAR15" and you'll upgrade to a Core i5-10210U CPU and 512GB SSD. (It's the fourth column/configuration on the landing page). View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (Intel/2020): was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

Apple offers four configurations of its 2020 (Intel) MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. There are two configs with 8th-gen CPUs and two configs with 10th-gen CPUs. This model is the base MacBook Pro with an 8th-gen CPU. It houses a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's now $100 off. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (Intel/2020): was $1,799 now $1,649 @ Best Buy

Need more power? This upgraded MacBook Pro packs a 10th-gen 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Best Buy has it on sale for $1,649. That's the second-lowest price we've ever see for this configuration. View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off at Amazon right now. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's a solid deal and currently and its second-cheapest price ever. (It hit $1,999 briefly on the 4th of July).View Deal

Smart home

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

This smart speaker offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. The deal is for the Glacier White or Twilight Blue colors.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or taking video calls. This bundle includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen ($39 value). View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display that's great for kitchen activities. It's a significant upgrade from the Echo Show 5 with fuller sound and a screen that's big enough to enjoy videos. This bundle includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen ($39 value). View Deal

Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. Amazon is has it on sale for $39, which was one of the hottest Amazon deals we saw on Black Friday/Cyber Monday. View Deal

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid choice, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now $25 off.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $84 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor. It's an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Heads up! The Fire HD 10 is now at its lowest price ever. Thanks to its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $109 off, it's an even better value than it was before.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Amazon has it on sale for $949, which makes it the second-best 2020 iPad Pro deal we've seen.View Deal

Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games.View Deal

Fire TV Recast DVR: was $229 now $149 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move.View Deal

Gaming

Oculus Rift S: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Oculus Rift S is the best PC-based VR headset on the market. It sports a 2560 x 1440 display with a fast 80Hz refresh rate. Plus, it's light which means you'll be able to wear it comfortably for extended periods of time. It's now $100 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon

In and out of stock: The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition is exactly what it sounds like — a full-fledged Nintendo Switch with an extremely appealing Animal Crossing theme. This system comes with a custom dock and Joy-Cons with colorful Animal Crossing designs. Even the Switch itself has some game-themed patterns on the back. This variant is usually hard to find, as you can see by the ever-changing inventory status.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $5 cheaper than it was o Cyber Monday and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

Headphones

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. At this price, they're perfect for just about anyone. View Deal

AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $109.99. (An in-cart discount of $18.99 is automatically applied during checkout). Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip. Even better, this Amazon deal should arrive in time for Christmas. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Apple's earbuds (with wireless case) hit their lowest price ever over Cyber Monday but this Amazon deal still makes them a bargain. The AirPods feature the latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices and a Qi-friendly case that supports wireless charging. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

These are Apple's first completely wireless fitness earbuds, and they've got a lot going for them: great battery life, iconic well-balanced sound and a comfy, snug fit. Add in Apple's W1 chip and 27-hours battery life and there's a lot to like.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and the cheapest Amazon deal we've seen for the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal