Best Chromebook deals and prices in December 2020

Chromebook deals can be pretty hard to lock down these days, as units are often selling out, leaving retailers little reason to discount them. But that's where we come in, doing the digging to find the best mix of Chromebook deals and low Chromebook Prices, so you can get a solid alternative to a PC or Mac without paying a lot (and often under the MSRP).

The best Chromebook deal right now is the Dell Chromebook 11 for $249 ($106 off). I'm pointing this deal out to anyone who's wanted a tablet for the couch, but also doesn't enjoy typing emails on a glass screen — and wants a real keyboard. So if you're looking for the best cheap laptop deals and want a low-maintenance experience, we've got you covered.

In fact, some of the best budget laptops on the market happen to be cheap Chromebooks. So how do you go about finding the best Chromebook deals? That's where we come in, constantly curating and adding to this list of affordable Chromebooks and those on sale at heavy discount. Just remember to make your purchase quickly as Chromebook sales tend to run out almost as quickly as they're stocked.

Best Chromebook deals right now

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $249 @ Dell

You want enough durability so that you don't need to buy a second Chromebook. Dell gives you all that (protection against drops and spills) plus a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and an 11.6-inch HD display — all for $100 less than normal.View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: $209 @ Adorama

This isn't a Chromebook sale per se — we're just pointing out that Adorama has the Lenovo 100e Chromebook in stock for $209. This Chromebook has been nearly impossible to find since the back-to-school season. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It's perfect for kids or basic Internet work. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $409 @ Amazon

Right now, Amazon has only 10 units left of the convertible Samsung Chromebook Plus V2. It's optimized for Android app usage, with its 2-in-1 design and included stylus pen. Plus, it's just under 3 pounds, so it's pretty portable too. View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1: was $570 now $518 @ Amazon

A fantastic deal at $570, the Flip C434 is one of the best Chromebook deals now that it's discounted by $50. Its Core M3 processor and 4GB of RAM will allow Chrome OS to fly at decent speeds.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $479 @ Walmart

This $20 off-price isn't a giant discount, but a Full HD (1080p) Chromebook at under $500 is always worthy of attention. Plus, its Core i3 processor should give you tons of speed in multitasking. View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $549 @ Samsung

With an eligible trade-in, you can save $450 on Samsung's 4K Chromebook, a beautiful cherry red 2-in-1. Its Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD are better specs than you'll find in most Chromebooks.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook (2020): $299 @ Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is the perfect laptop for kids or anyone in search of a capable, affordable machine. While this isn't a Chromebook discount, Amazon does have stock for $299. (Samsung Chromebooks are sold out at various retailers). This 2020 model features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Atom x5-E8000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot). View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: $249 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of the better cheap Chromebooks you'll find. While this isn't a price drop, Best Buy does have it in stock — which is rare in itself. The machine features an AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32 eMMC. It's by no means a mainstream machine, but it's perfect for kids or for performing web-based tasks like checking email and YouTube. Currently out of stock. View Deal

Laptop vs. Chromebook: What’s best for you?

What is the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

While most laptops run on Microsoft's Windows or Apple's MacOS, Chromebooks are powered by Chrome OS, Google's cloud-native operating system. This fast and powerful Linux-based OS relies on Google's suite of applications. Among G Suite's apps are Gmail for email, and Drive for storage. G Suite productivity tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides mimic Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, respectively.

Rather than storing documents and photos directly onto the Chromebook's local storage drive, you can opt to store them in the cloud. As a result of the Chromebook's simple OS, the specs are less complex than Window-based machines.

While Chromebooks aren't ideal for tackling heavy graphics tasks, they'll get you through day to day computing. What's more, select Chromebook can run Android apps and Linux OS without having to rely on a dual boot which makes it great for developers.