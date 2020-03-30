Best Chromebook deals in April 2020

Retailers are closing out the end of March with the best Chromebook deals. These inexpensive laptops run Google's Chrome OS and they're a great investment if you're looking for a cheap laptop for yourself or a child who's now taking classes from home.

In fact, some of the best budget laptops on the market happen to be Chromebooks. So how do you go about finding the best Chromebook deals? Thanks to retailers, Chromebook deals are everywhere these days.

Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell are just some of our go-to stores for the best Chromebook deals. Dell for instance has several Chromebook 3100 laptop on sale with prices starting at $259. This is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get right now.

These education specific PCs are the best Chromebooks for kids.

So whether you're looking for the right Chromebook for distance learning or shopping for a cheap laptop for basic tasks, you've come to the right place.

Here are the best Chromebook deals you can get today.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $259 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display. Multiple configurations are on sale. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C425: was $449 now $329 @ Walmart

This deal gets you a modern Chromebook at a very low price. Asus' Chromebook C425 flaunts an edge-to-edge 1080p display and packs a generous 128GB of storage. View Deal

HP Chromebook x360: was $589 now $341 @ HP

The HP Chromebook x360 packs an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's currently $248 off at HP. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

While this Chromebook can't run demanding programs, it will do the trick for everyday tasks. It also has a fairly large 14-inch display that you can use to binge TV shows. The laptop comes with a protective sleeve.View Deal

What is the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

While most laptops run on Microsoft's Windows or Apple's MacOS, Chromebooks are powered by Chrome OS, Google's cloud-native operating system. This fast and powerful Linux-based OS relies on Google's suite of applications. Among G Suite's apps are Gmail for email, and Drive for storage. G Suite productivity tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides mimic Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, respectively.

Rather than storing documents and photos directly onto the Chromebook's local storage drive, you can opt to store them in the cloud. As a result of the Chromebook's simple OS, the specs are less complex than Window-based machines.

While Chromebooks aren't ideal for tackling heavy graphics tasks, they'll get you through day to day computing. What's more, select Chromebook can run Android apps and Linux OS without having to rely on a dual boot which makes it great for developers.