Among Us is coming to the PS5 and PS4, and it’s bringing some goodies along, too

Social deduction game Among Us is busting out of its totally "sus" cocoon to show up on PlayStation. Three years after it first hit digital storefronts, the massively popular title is set to arrive on PS5 and PS4 later this year.

Sony broke the news at the company’s State of Play event for April , which was highlighted by some extended gameplay footage for the new Ratchet and Clank game. But PS5 and PS4 owners should be interested by the Among Us news, as the game’s arrival on the PlayStation landscape is a major get, especially as that means crossplay and online multiplayer are supported across all platforms now.

Anyone will be able to play Among Us with one another from any console, mobile device, or PC. That truly makes the game that much more universal.

Those deducing whether or not another player is "sus" will be able to use an exclusive Ratchet & Clank cosmetic that outfits their character like the lomax Ratchet himself. There's also a tiny Clank pet that follows your character around. That’s in celebration of the newest Ratchet & Clank title hitting PlayStation soon.

For the uninitiated, Among Us is a multiplayer deduction game involving 4 to 10 players. Everyone must work together to get a spaceship ready to depart, but there's one impostor in the group that will seek to sabotage the launch at all costs. Among Us has become something of a go-to game for streamers and online denizens, and its ease of use and popularity have done much to help bolster its growth.

There's no official release date for Among Us on PS5 and PS4 just yet, but this is still major news for the game that's swept the world by storm. Ever since 2020, Among Us has been one of the hottest titles on PC and mobile devices. It took home the crown for being the most-downloaded mobile game last year, and then it landed on the Nintendo Switch in December.

Microsoft previously confirmed Among Us would be heading to Xbox systems sometime this year as well, meaning with its new PlayStation iteration, it'll be hard to stop the game as it marches toward appearances across everything you’d want to play.