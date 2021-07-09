AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT rumor points to August release date and $399 price

With the graphics card shortage showing no signs of letting up, news of a new GPU from AMD should be cause for celebration, and evidence has been mounting that the Radeon RX 6600 XT isn’t too far away.

But if you were awaiting its arrival for a shot at decent PC gaming performance without paying sky-high scalper prices, you may want to think again if two leakers’ claims are correct. YouTubers Coreteks and Moore’s Law is Dead have predicted a launch price of $399 independently of each other, and this is considerably higher than the $300 to $370 figure most people were expecting.

To put that into perspective, $399 is just $80 less than the suggested price of the Radeon RX 6700 XT (although scalpers quickly made paying that somewhat unlikely), and given we’re anticipating performance similar to that of the $330 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, that alleged pricing could be pretty optimistic.

Still, when Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead asked livestream viewers how much they expected the card to be before his big reveal, another known AMD leaker Kepler popped up in the live comments with the same $399 figure. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he knew something,” Tom said.

That said, Tom emphasized that the figure he’d heard was subject to change. “I really feel like AMD is just testing the waters, and I know it’s not finalized,” he continued. “So what I would recommend is everyone make it clear online that they will be mad if it’s 399, because they’re considering it.”

Coreteks, meanwhile, is clear that the $399 figure is simply informed guesswork. “If I were to guess, I’d say the 6600XT will have a MSRP of $399,” he said. “That’s speculation on my part, but I think that sounds about right. Pricing doesn’t get decided up until just before launch, so even if I did have confirmation on pricing, it would be subject to change.” He does add that an August launch is anticipated, however.

With GPU prices generally inflated, it’s possible that AMD could enjoy high sales with a higher than expected RRP as gamers frantically try to get hold of any cards they can.

Whether you decide to buy is, of course, between you and your bank account. But to help inform your decision, rumors so far point to a card with 2,048 stream processors, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, with speed boosts of up to 2,674MHz. You can roughly expect this to be competitive with the GeForce RTX 3060 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.