Act Fast: iPad Air 2019 Hits Lowest Price Yet

Early back-to-school shoppers have a lot to be excited about this weekend. If you act fast, you can pick up the latest iPad Air for its best price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the 2019 Apple iPad Air on sale for $449. Traditionally, this tablet retails for $499, so that's $50 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet which was released in March of this year.

It's also $20 cheaper than Walmart's sale price for the same configuration iPad Air. This is one of the best iPad deals we've seen to date.

The 2019 iPad Air packs a stunning 10.5-inch Retina display, a ridiculously fast A12 Bionic chip, and 64GB of storage.

Apple 10.5" iPad Air 2019 (64GB): was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and is powered by an A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, the iPad Air lives up to its name. Own it now for an all time low price!

Our sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the iPad Air and loved its big, beautiful display, long battery life, and fast A12 Bionic chip. Although it lacks 2nd-gen Apple Pencil support, it earned a 4 out of 5 star rating and an Editor's Choice awards.

In tests, the iPad Air's Retina display produced a high 132 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which is well above the 116 percent average. By comparison, it's higher than the 9.7-inch iPad's 119 percent rating.

Performance-wise, it scored a solid 11,472 on Geekbench 4 which obliterates the 9.7-inch iPad's score of 5,983, which runs on a A10 Fusion chip.

With Apple Smart Keyboard and 1st gen Apple Pencil support, the new iPad Air is a portable PC that's well suited for the classroom or the boardroom.

Like most Apple deals, this one won't last so hurry to get this rarely discounted tablet for a great price.