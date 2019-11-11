Act Fast: AirPods with wireless charging case hits lowest price ever

Update Nov. 12: This deal has ended, but make sure to follow our AirPods Black Friday deals coverage for the latest sales.

We're expecting to see a ton of AirPods Black Friday deals in the coming days. However, if you can't wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals officially arrive, here's a solid AirPods discount you can get right now.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 w/ Wireless Charging Case for $159.99. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for the AirPods 2 with the wireless case. The ones with the standard case hit $125 last month, but the model with the wireless case usually sells for $169 or $164 on sale. (For example, Walmart has them for $164.99 and so does Best Buy).

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for just $159.99. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's earbuds (with wireless case). They feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip and offer good audio quality and double the talk time of their predecessor. In our tests, we got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to Solange's latest album, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

Yes, the newer AirPods Pro are amazing (check out our AirPods Pro workout review for more details), but the $249 earbuds have only been on sale for $15 off. (And that sale is currently expired). Make sure to follow our AirPods Black Friday deals coverage for the best sales.