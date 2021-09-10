Knowing how to set up an Apple ID recovery key will help you add extra security to your devices by keeping you aware of any unauthorized logins. The recovery key is a 28-character code that can be used as a two-factor authentication measure on any of your Apple devices to either reset your password or regain access to your account.

Although it's not a requirement to have one set up, it doesn't hurt to do so. And having an Apple ID recovery key on hand canhelp keep your account as safe as possible.

It's important to note that using a recovery key still relies on you keeping ahold of your devices. With that in mind, you should always keep your recovery key in a safe place, because if you lose access to your devices, you risk being permanently locked out of your account. Apple advises users to store copies of their recovery key in more than one place or to pass it on to a trusted family member or friend instead.

If you've been wondering how to set up an Apple ID recovery key, no need to worry — we've got you covered. Below, we'll guide you through the whole process on all the key Apple products — iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. Please note that some of the screenshot elements below have been blurred for privacy purposes.

But before we jump in, do make sure that you have an account set up in the first place. Having trouble? Here's how to create an Apple ID.

How to set up an Apple ID recovery key on an iPhone or an iPad

1. First, launch the Settings app through the main menu.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Tap on your name, it should be displayed at the top of your screen.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Go ahead and select the 'Password & Security' option as shown below.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Scroll down to the 'Recovery Key' option and select 'off' to proceed.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Next, toggle the round icon to start setting up your recovery key.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. Go ahead and confirm your choice by tapping on 'Use Recovery Key' in the pop-up window.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. If you have a passcode setup on your iPhone/iPad, go ahead and enter it to proceed. Otherwise, skip and jump to step 8.

(Image credit: Apple)

8. You should now be able to view your 28-character Apple ID recovery key. Take your time and write it down/save it in a safe space. Once you've done that, go ahead and tap on 'Continue' to proceed.

Your phone/tablet should now ask you to enter your recovery key to finalize the process. And that's it, congrats on setting up your Apple ID recovery key!

(Image credit: Apple)

How to set up an Apple ID recovery key on a Mac

1. Locate the taskbar and click on the Apple icon and select 'System Preferences' option in the dropdown menu to continue.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Click on the Apple ID icon in order to launch a new menu.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Go ahead and select 'Password & Security' in the side menu.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. In the 'Recovery key' section, click on 'Turn on' to start setting up your recovery key.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Confirm your choice by clicking on 'Use recovery key' to proceed.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. If you're using a password on your Mac device, go ahead and enter it, then click on 'Allow' to move onto the next step.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. You should now be able view your 28-character recovery key. Take your time and write it down/save it in a safe space. Once you've done that, go ahead and click on 'Continue' to proceed.

(Image credit: Apple)

8. Your Mac device should now ask you to enter your recovery key. Once you've done that, go ahead and click on 'Done' to finalize the process.

And that's it, congrats on setting up your Apple ID recovery key!