how to download snip & sketch

Originally known as Screen Sketch, Snip & Sketch is a free screenshot software tool that you can use to take screenshots of an open window, rectangle areas, freeform areas, or even the entire computer screen. It’s no mystery why you’d want to download Snip & Sketch — it’s an incredibly useful tool for anyone working on their device to share what they’re doing on their computer with someone else.

Snip & Sketch is also incredibly helpful for annotating or adjusting the screenshots and images using a mouse, touch, or a pen depending on the device you’re working from.

If this handy tool is something you think could help your work or recreational digital life, then here is how to download Snip and Sketch for free.

Where to download Snip & Sketch

Snip & Sketch is compatible with a range of devices, but you just need to make sure that you download the right app for your device and operating system. The program comes installed in Windows 10 as an included feature since October 2018.

Though Snip & Sketch is a Microsoft product, meaning that it’s made for Windows devices, but there are related versions of Snip & Sketch that you can get on other devices that do a similar job of adjusting screenshots.

Snip & Sketch for Android: Google Play

Snip & Sketch for iOS and iPhone: iOS App Store

Snip & Sketch for Windows: Microsoft Store

Once you’ve downloaded Snip & Sketch, you just need to walk through the installation process and you should be able to edit your screenshots whenever you want.

What you can do with Snip & Sketch

For Windows, Snip & Sketch is essentially an updated version of the Windows Vista Snipping Tool. It provides a 3- or 10-second delay after use so that you can access context menus and object handles that disappear after another item is clicked on. You can adjust your delay feature by selecting the tool next to the New button and selecting your time.

During the delay, you can click on the top of the screen to select a size mode for your screenshot, select the area of the screen that you want to screenshot, and then wait for the delay to finish up. Then after that point, Snip & Sketch will automatically activate without you having to click on it again, and the object handles and context menus will not disappear from that point forward.

You can automatically launch Snip and Sketch on your Microsoft device by pressing Win + Shift + S as a keyboard shortcut.