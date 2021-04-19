With modern technological advances, anyone can build and own their own website or online store. By using the best website builder for your needs, you should be able to create a traffic-worthy website and get it online with minimum effort. Coding and other specialist tech skills aren’t required, and there are website creation platforms out there that people of all levels can take advantage of.

In this article, we compare Wix vs Shopify, two popular e-commerce-focused website builders. Wix is arguably the world’s most powerful website creation tool, with unrivaled design flexibility and excellent editing capabilities. Shopify, on the other hand, is the world’s most popular ecommerce platform, which comes with a suite of tools to help you create and manage your online store.

Wix - best for customization and design flexibility For ecommerce, Wix offers three online store plans including advanced tools, while its versatility provides templates from the largest library available. An exceptional editor provides very high levels of customization, while comprehensive support is offered via its paid plans.

Shopify - clutter-free and feature rich builder Empowering more than one million merchants across 175 different countries, Shopify helps create an online store in minutes, offering an extensive range of third-party apps via a clutter-free interface. It comes with a built-in shopping cart and checkout manager, and offers excellent tools for marketing and security.

Wix vs Shopify: Features

Shopify boasts excellent analytics features (Image credit: Shopify)

As leaders in their respective fields, both Wix and Shopify boast an excellent suite of highly advanced website builder tools and ecommerce features. We’ve compared a few of the most important below.

Shopify arguably offers some of the best ecommerce features on the market. You’ll find absolutely everything you need to build, manage, and grow an online store, including inventory management, marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and order fulfilment tools. What’s more, everything is designed for beginners with little industry experience.

Wix offers decent ecommerce tools, but they certainly don’t come close to Shopify’s. You will have access to everything you need to build a fully functional store, but the simple fact that ecommerce isn’t Wix’s main focus means that some advanced features are missing.

Wix has a huge template library containing more than 500 attractive and versatile designs. Some of these are built specifically for online stores, but you can add product pages and sell through any of the available themes.

On the other hand, Shopify offers more than 70 themes designed specifically for ecommerce. However, a lot of these are quite bland, and the vast majority of successful Shopify stores are built using custom themes.

Both Shopify and Wix provide an excellent range of analytics and reporting tools. Wix provides basic ecommerce statistics covering things like order numbers, conversion rates, total revenue, and total sessions. Expect all the key statistics but nothing too fancy.

Then there’s Shopify, which has truly impressive analytics and reporting tools. The exact data you’ll have access to will depend on your subscription, but expect to be able to view a wealth of information about your store’s performance, visitor acquisition and behavior, and more.

Wix vs Shopify: Performance

The Wix store builder is extremely powerful (Image credit: Wix)

When it comes to performance, it’s quite hard to compare Wix and Shopify because they’re fundamentally different platforms.

Wix certainly offers more design flexibility and customization for the average person, although code access is a little limited. With the Wix Editor, you can drag and drop elements into pixel-perfect positions, create virtually any design you want, and build your store from scratch if required.

On the other hand, Shopify’s editor is very beginner-friendly, but design flexibility is somewhat limited unless you have some basic coding skills. The native editor lets you customize various aspects of your store, including colors and page appearances, but you’ll be constrained by your theme. However, you can personalize anything and everything by adding custom code.

When it comes to store management, there’s little to separate the two platforms. Shopify’s management dashboard is excellent, with an intuitive interface and options for virtually everything. But Wix also features an attractive and intuitive dashboard that you can use to look after every aspect of your store.

Wix vs Shopify: Support

Shopify offers a selection of support options (Image credit: Shopify)

Both Wix and Shopify have average customer service, which will be a major concern for many people.

On the one hand, Wix has no live chat, email support is slow, and phone support is only available by requesting a call-back—which could come at any time. Fortunately, the self-help library is impressive, featuring numerous tutorials, how-to guides, and more.

Shopify, on the other hand, fares slightly better, with 24/7 live chat, email, and phone customer service. But although this might sound impressive, the support agents are often poorly trained and it can be very hard to get answers to any sort of technical questions.

Like Wix, Shopify also has a decent knowledge base, and there are learning materials available across the web.

Wix vs Shopify: Pricing and plans

Wix is significantly cheaper than Shopify (Image credit: Wix)

If you’re looking for the cheapest option, Wix is certainly the winner here. It offers a basic free plan that you can use to test out the platform’s features, along with four website-specific options costing between $14 and $39 a month.

But if you want to build an online store, you’ll need to upgrade to one of the three Business & eCommerce plans. The cheapest plan—Business Basic—starts at $23 a month, but it only comes with very simple online store tools.

Upgrading to the Business Unlimited plan ($27 a month) gives you advanced shipping, the ability to sell through third-party marketplaces, and more. Or you can go for a Business VIP subscription ($49 a month) to unlock all ecommerce features. There are also custom enterprise-level solutions available for large-scale online retail customers.

Shopify, on the other hand, has no free plan. Instead, it offers a 14-day free trial. The cheapest Lite plan ($9 a month) is inexpensive, but it only lets you sell through an existing website. If you want to use the platform’s store builder and ecommerce features, you’ll need at least a Basic Shopify subscription ($29 a month) but there’s still a lot missing here. Upgrade to a Shopify plan ($79 a month) to unlock things like professional reports and international pricing, or go for Advanced Shopify ($299 a month) to unlock all features.

Like Wix, Shopify offers custom enterprise-level solutions for large online stores through Shopify Plus, but expect costs for this to stretch to thousands of dollars per month.

Wix vs Shopify: Verdict

Wix and Shopify are both great platforms but they have very different uses. Wix is arguably the world’s most popular website builder, and it’s a great choice if you want to build a content-based site with a small online store attached. You can read our Wix website builder review for a full rundown of how it works.

On the other hand, there’s a reason why Shopify is the world’s most popular ecommerce platform. It comes with a suite of beginner-friendly online store tools and customization options, although it’s significantly more expensive than Wix. Read our guide on how to build a website with Shopify, for step-by-step user tips.

Before deciding whether Shopify or Wix is the best option for you, it’s a good idea to identify the goals you want to achieve with your website. You can then choose one or the other, based on your long-term aspirations.