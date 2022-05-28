Tile Mate Essentials 4-pack hits all-time low price in Amazon Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales provide an excellent opportunity to snatch great products for cheap. If you’re looking for some of the best key finders on the market, you’ll want to check out this Tile Mate deal.

Presently, Amazon is selling the Tile Mate Essentials 4-pack for $68 (opens in new tab). This 15% discount presents an all-time low price. Those seeking an alternative to the Apple AirTags would do well to jump on this sale before it expires .

(opens in new tab) Tile Mates Essential 4-Pack: was $79 now $68 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Tile Mates Essential 4-pack comes with the Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim and Tile Sticker. These trackers make great alternatives to those offered by Apple and Samsung.

Despite the arrival of trackers from Apple and Samsung, Tile has remained at the top of our best key finder rankings, thanks to its mix of value and features, plus the fact that Tiles work equally as well with both iOS and Android phones.

With the latest overhaul to its product lineup, Tile hopes to stay ahead of its competition. The current lineup of Tiles introduces a new unified look across the lineup, with improvements to both range and alert volume. And the four trackers offered in this sale won't be Tile's last word on the subject. A fifth Tile key finder is set to debut next year that will offer Ultra-Wideband connectivity for more precise location data, matching a feature found in Apple AirTag and the Samsung SmartTag Plus.

The new Tile models work as past models have. The tracker connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and you use a companion app (Android, iOS) to tap the misplaced item and sound an alarm. Each Tile has a two-way tracking feature that lets you press a button twice to make your phone ring. AirTag lacks that feature, and it's a way the assorted Tile trackers continue to stand out.

The Tile Pro and Tile Mate are best for keyrings and purses, while the Tile Slim is perfectly shaped to slip inside a wallet. The Tile Sticker is for tracking the sorts of things that don't offer an easy way of attaching a Bluetooth beacon. Again, these are some of the best trackers you can buy.