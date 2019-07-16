Prime Day Phone Deals You Can Still Grab: Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 and More

If you're in the market for a new smartphone and want to save big, you'll want to poke around Amazon and other retailers this week. A range of devices, from impossibly cheap budget models like the Moto G6, to premium handsets with top tier cameras, like the Galaxy S10 and Pixel 3, can be had for less this Prime Day.

No matter what you're looking for in your next handset — whether it's a big screen, great battery life or you're simply eyeing the lowest price possible — there's a smartphone deal out there for you this week. Here are the best we've seen yet.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S9 series

Samsung's latest flagship phones are sporting big discounts for Prime Day, and they're only a few months old. The 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, normally $899, is going for just $599 until the end of Prime Day on July 16. The more compact, 5.8-inch S10e can be had for $549, while the range-topping, 6.3-inch S10 Plus is down to $699. These savings range from $200 to $300 across the board, and cover factory unlocked models — meaning they can be used on any carrier.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus can also be had for less this Prime Day. Even though Samsung's last-generation handsets are more than a year old at this point, they're still plenty powerful and pack tons of useful features, like headphone jacks and wireless charging. Amazon is currently taking $250 off the 5.8-inch S9's $599 asking price, knocking it down to $349 — an excellent deal on a still-excellent phone.

Samsung Galaxy S10: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the 128 GB Galaxy S10, which sits squarely in the middle of Samsung's S10 lineup. The 512GB version of the phone also gets a $300 discount from Amazon.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e: was $749 now $549 @ Amazon

Samsung's low-cost version of the Galaxy S10e is even cheaper with this $200 discount on the base model. At the moment, Amazon is only offering a deal on the 128GB model; the 256 GB variant is not included.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10+: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

You'll get a bigger screen and more cameras on the most expensive of Samsung's Galaxy S10 models. The 128GB, 512GB and 1TB versions all get $300 discounts across the board.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9: was $599 now $349 @ Amazon

This 2018 phone remains a good option for shoppers who don't need the latest and greatest device. Amazon's $250 discount — a 42% savings — makes it one of the most attractive bargains this Prime Day.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

This phone's a good option if you want dual rear cameras, but don't want to pay the big price tag that comes with a newer phone. This discount takes $150 off an already attractive price.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 and 3a series

Want to save $260 on one of Google's flagships? The Pixel 3 with 64 GB of storage, normally $799, is now just $539 for Prime Day. If you want a discount on the 128 GB variant of Google's 5.5-inch device, you'll have to spring for the Not Pink colorway. The larger Pixel 3 XL is going for $639, though right now to get that $260 off, you'll have to get the Clearly White version. All Pixels on sale for Prime Day come fully unlocked.

The Pixel 3a, Google's midrange option that packs the same great camera as the pricier Pixel 3, is also included in the Prime Day festivities. However, the offer only extends to the XL variant, and doesn't actually knock money off the cost of the phone. Rather, it adds an $100 Amazon gift card, which might come in handy for snagging a case or two.

Google Pixel 3: was $799 now $539 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $260 off Google's flagships on Prime Day, making for one of the best Pixel 3 deals we've seen yet. This offer covers the 64 GB model only.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL: was $899 now $639 @ Amazon

The 6.1-inch version of Google's premium Pixel 3 is also on sale for Prime Day, though at this time only the 64 GB, Clearly White model appears to be in stock.View Deal

Pixel 3a XL w/ $100 Amazon Gift Card: $479 @ Amazon

This phone gives you a great camera and big screen for a low price, plus a significant chunk of cash back makes a terrific deal for someone wanting to make the most of their smartphone budget.View Deal

Moto G6

If you want to spend the absolute least on an all-around decent smartphone, you won't do any better than Amazon's deal on the Moto G6, which is going for just $109, even though it first cost $229 when it released last year. The Moto G6's 5.7-inch, 18:9 LCD display, 3 GB of RAM and respectable performance from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset make it an excellent choice for a first-time user, or someone who needs a cheap phone in a pinch.

Moto G6: was $229 now $109 @ Amazon

The Moto G6 is a great phone for the money and is an even better deal on Prime Day, as it's $120 off of its usual price. This budget smartphone works on any wireless carrier, and offers a pure Android OS with solid specs for how little you're spending.View Deal

LG G8 ThinQ

The LG G8 ThinQ may not have our favorite software or camera of the Android phones we've tested, though it it still an overall solid device. And now that it's $350 off, it's at a more attractive price than ever before: $499. Armed with wireless charging, a headphone jack, dual rear cameras including an ultrawide-angle lens, a microSD cart slot for expandable storage and even a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for excellent audio, the G8 ThinQ is like the Swiss army knife of smartphones. Given how sizable this discount is, it's definitely worth a look.

LG G8 ThinQ: was $849 now $499 @ Amazon

With a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, capable dual cameras and a gorgeous OLED display, the G8 is an absolute steal for almost half its regular price on Prime Day.View Deal

Razer Phone 2

The Razer Phone 2 might be a year old, but it still has a stunning display with a faster refresh rate than you'll find in any other phone, booming front-facing stereo speakers, a powerful (if a bit outdated) Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. For Prime Day, the second-generation Razer Phone 2 is going for half off — $399, from its original $799 price. What's even better, it works on all major carriers.