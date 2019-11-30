Eat healthier with this Ninja Air Fryer, now $50 off

Thoughts of healthy eating may be far away during this time of year, but one of the fastest trending kitchen items is the air fryer, which removes a huge amount of oil from the frying process without compromising taste.

If this sounds appealing, then you can buy a 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer from Walmart for $59.49. That’s $50 off the list pricing for a very versatile kitchen tool.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $59.49 @ Walmart

You can make healthier fried foods with this countertop appliance, or you can use it to roast or bake like a normal oven, but in a smaller and easier to use form factor.View Deal

The Ninja Air Fryer is well-loved by reviewers for its compact size but effective cooking, which is why it’s a proud member of our Best Air Fryers list. The fryer adjusts the speed of its fan to make sure whatever you’re cooking comes out perfect, whether it's fried, baked, roasted, dehydrated or reheated.

Because it’s an air fryer, you can enjoy the fried food it produces knowing it uses far less oil than normal frying methods. And when the time comes to clean up, its dishwasher-safe parts won’t cause you any problems.

