Best Black Friday appliance deals 2021: Early sales and what to expect

Are you on the lookout for the best Black Friday appliance deals? Some early sales have already started and we’ve taken the time to find them for you. From brands such as Vitamix to Cuisinart to Ninja, now’s the chance to grab yourself a bargain and treat yourself to that appliance you’ve always wanted.

This year, we expect to see a huge range of appliances on sale, as always, with particular interest in coffee makers, vacuum cleaners and air fryers. So, whether you need to replace a faulty appliance, or you just want an upgrade, here are the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Early Black Friday appliance deals — here's what we've spotted

Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

You can save $60 on this Cuisinart coffee maker at the moment. It comes with a 12-cup capacity — more than enough for a large family, and features touchpad controls, which gives it a premium finish. You can set the strength of the brew as well as the temperature and there’s even a 24-hour brew start function. View Deal

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender: was $699 now $524 @ Amazon

This early deal takes a generous 25% off this premium Vitamix blender. It comes with five settings including smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts and self-cleaning. It can also connect with the Vitamix Perfect Blend app, which gives you access to over 500 recipes.View Deal

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 @ Walmart

If you want to try cooking in an air fryer, this is a bargain worth grabbing. The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer features four functions including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, so it’s a very versatile machine. You can also set the time and temperature yourself, ranging from 105°F to 400°F. With a 4-quart capacity and dishwasher-safe parts, this air fryer is convenient to use too. A similar model featured in our best air fryers list.View Deal

Whirlpool WDTA50SAKZ Dishwasher: was $849 now $764 on Home Depot

If you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, then this model is worth considering. It’s currently 10% off and comes with a useful third rack for cutlery and a handy sensory program. It’s also available in a range of colors to suit different kitchens including cream, black, black stainless steel, stainless steel and white. View Deal

Best Black Friday appliance deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year, we saw some great small appliance as well as large appliance deals from the likes of Breville, Samsung and Instant Pot. We’re hoping for a similar repeat this year with lots of pressure cooker and coffee maker deals to choose from.

In light of air purifier sales shooting up since the pandemic, we expect to see more of these this year, hopefully with Dyson making an appearance. Dyson released another range of air purifiers this year, the TP09 Formaldehyde, so hopefully some of the older models, such as DP01 and TP01 models will go on sale.