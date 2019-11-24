Amazing Jabra Elite 65t deal: The best AirPods alternatives are just $99 right now

Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are expensive and rarely get the sale treatment. But their top competitors from Jabra are now available at a really solid discount.

If you head over to Amazon today, you'll find an early Black Friday deal on the outstanding Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds. While they typically go for $170, you can now get them for $100—a $70 discount.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds: Was $169.99 now $99.99 Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds offer wireless connectivity and great sound, and they're even compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual personal assistant. They're a great buy at their newly discounted price.

In our Jabra Elite 65t review, we awarded these stellar buds a 4.5 out of 5. These earbuds communicate with your phone via Bluetooth, so they're compatible with any number of devices. Better yet, they offer up to five hours of battery life during continued use, and 15 hours of battery life when you use their case to charge them when they're not in use.

In addition to delivering solid sound, they come with Amazon Alexa integration, so you can call on the virtual personal assistant to control your smart home from the earbuds.

If you want a more premium option at a discount, Best Buy is selling the Jabra Elite 75t for just $179 (a $20 discount). These high-end buds have multiple ear tips and promise up to 7.5 hours of battery on a charge.

Looking for other tech deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Be sure to bookmark Tom's Guide and keep checking back to see all the best deals on tech this holiday season.