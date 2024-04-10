Samsung's 2024 TV lineup includes a glare-free OLED and an AI-powered 8K Neo QLED TV

Samsung has lifted the veil on its AV lineup for 2024, announcing Australian pricing and availability details for its latest TVs and soundbars, which deliver a number of upgrades over last year's models.

Once again, Samsung's flagship QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV is the star of the show, sporting the most premium AI-driven features and performance improvements in this year's range.

Powered by the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor, the QN900D boasts 8K AI Upscaling Pro technology for increased clarity from all content sources, as well as AI Motion Enhancer Pro for smoother motion during gaming and sports watching.

Speaking of gaming, the QN900D will also offer an AI Auto Game Mode, which will reportedly optimise the visuals and audio for an improved gaming experience.

Samsung's Music Frame (Image credit: Samsung)

Of course, Samsung will also bring new models in its Neo QLED 4K TV range that offer similar features, albeit with a slightly less advanced NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor. That said, the QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV is now available in a 98-inch model, which is gargantuan.

On the OLED front, Samsung also announced the S95D — a model which has earned the world's first 'Glare-Free' OLED certification, and is said to reduce unnecessary reflections while maintaining inky black levels.

Samsung also revealed its latest Q-Series soundbars, led by the new Q990D, which will once again feature an 11.1.4-channel setup with wireless Dolby Atmos. Samsung's Q-Symphony technology is also back, allowing its soundbars to sync up with the built-in speakers on compatible Samsung TVs for more robust audio.

Samsung also detailed the local arrival of its new Music Frame — a stylish speaker device with a display that's inspired by its own The Frame television. Apart from playing music, it can also display photos, album art and more.

Pricing and availability

Samsung's whole 2024 AV lineup is available to order now in a phased rollout across leading Australian retailers like JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Bing Lee. They can also be purchased from Samsung's online store. A full pricing list for each new model in the range can be found below.

Samsung QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV

85-inches RRP: AU$13,900

75-inches RRP: AU$10,427

65-inches RRP: AU$7,530

Samsung QN800D Neo QLED 8K TV

85-inches RRP: AU$10,444

75-inches RRP: AU$7,541

65-inches RRP: AU$5,569

Samsung QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV

98-inches RRP: AU$15,172

85-inches RRP: AU$7,585

75-inches RRP: AU$5,835

65-inches RRP: AU$4,668

Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV

77-inches RRP: AU$9,281

65-inches RRP: AU$5,800

55-inches RRP: AU$4,640

Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV

77-inches RRP: AU$6,976

65-inches RRP: AU$4,999

55-inches RRP: AU$3,837

Music Frame and soundbars

Music Frame (LS60D) RRP: AU$749

HW-Q990D Q-Series soundbar RRP: AU$2,099

HW-S800D S-Series soundbar RRP: AU$999