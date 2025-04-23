How to recycle electronics and old tech — tips for properly disposing used phones, TVs, and computers

Recycling your old electronics isn’t just something nice you can do for the environment — I’d argue it’s essential. Your daily devices like TVs, phones, and laptops are packed with precious materials that definitely don’t belong in a landfill. When procured properly, these materials can be recycled and reused for new products.

Although knowing how to recycle electronics and tech might seem confusing, I have good news. Companies like Apple and Samsung have made it easier to ditch your used gadgets with trade-in or take-back programs. Sometimes you can even earn credit towards new purchases as an added incentive to recycle.

I'd also suggest familiarizing yourself with your city’s and state’s rules around electronics disposal. Depending on where you live, it could actually be illegal to throw e-waste in the trash. Instead, check if your nearest municipal recycling center accepts old tech or has dedicated e-waste drop-off days.

But if you’re looking for more detailed information on how to throw away your TV, phone or computer properly, read on below for advice from our experts.

How to dispose of or throw away a TV

It’s inevitable: TVs get old. And, when a TV starts to show its age, you might be tempted to replace it with one of the best TVs on the market. As with all electronics, disposing of an old TV can be a potentially wasteful endeavor.

Before you kick your old set to the curb, think about some alternatives that are more socially and environmentally friendly. Do you have family members, friends or neighbors who would appreciate a hand-me-down? If your TV is still in working condition, someone out there will appreciate it.

If no one in your immediate circle comes to mind, expand your search. Finding a Goodwill donation center near you is a great start, but consider schools and libraries, as well. You can also check out the EPA’s guide for donating electronics for resources on how to recycle a TV in your area.

In my experience, folks on the receiving end of a TV donation tend to be appreciative, fast and flexible. That said, if you need a TV taken off your hands in a hurry, you can pay for Best Buy’s haul-away service . The big-box store is one of the largest e-waste-collecting retailers in the United States and will send your old TV to one of its recycling partners. (Just be sure to disconnect it before they arrive.) — Michael Desjardin

How to throw away a laptop or computer

I’ll be the first to admit that computing has a serious e-waste problem. From locked-down laptops that you can’t repair/upgrade yourself (Framework excluded) to limited recycling options and the risk of 5 million tons of AI-driven e-waste by 2030 , more action is needed.

And sure, we’re seeing companies using recyclable materials like aluminum in their designs, or even adopting PCR plastics. But these, similar to planting trees to offset carbon emissions, all add up to greenwashing as it doesn’t tackle the problem of recycling your tech.

First question, can you upgrade what you already have? If you’re running a desktop PC, this could be easier than you think with a switch-out of the motherboard, CPU and other internals to give it a new lease on life.

If not, check for take-back programs: manufacturers and retailers don’t necessarily talk about them, but they are out there. Best Buy has a trade-in calculator , and Apple has its own reuse and recycling program . Alternatively, you can find a local recycling center. Head over to Earth911 and enter your ZIP code to find your nearest center. You can also consider donating — computers with causes is doing amazing work in this area.

Picked your path? Good! Now make sure you back up your data, perform a Factory Reset, and deauthorize the account.

There’s a lot more to be done to make eliminating computing e-waste a lot easier. But at least this is a start. — Jason England

How to throw away a phone

If you're about to upgrade to a new phone, you've got plenty of options for recycling your current handset. And many of those same options are still available even if you've got a growing pile of older devices taking up space in your house that you're looking to responsibly off-load.

These days, most phone makers let you trade-in your current phone when buying a new one, offering a rebate that can lower the cost of your purchase. Samsung , Google and Apple are among the biggest phone makers with trade-in programs to go with new device purchases.

But if you're just looking to recycle any old phone, Google offers you the chance to request a free shipping label to send your device to one of its recycling partners, and its recycling program page also provides a link to help you find recycling services near you.

While Apple emphasizes trade-ins for new iPhones, the company says it will also take devices off your hands that aren't eligible for a credit; Apple accepts phone accessories, too.

Retailers also accept phones for recycling, with Best Buy offering in-store drop-off for devices including phones. But some retailers you wouldn't associate with handsets have recycling programs, too, including Staples and Home Depot .

Another option is to turn to services that make electronics recycling a central part of their mission. EcoATM has more than 6,000 kiosks across the U.S. where you can get cash back for your older phone. Call2Recyle specializes in battery recycling, but the organization's drop-off sites also accept cell phones.

You can recycle more than just phones to avoid e-waste. Cases — particularly those made out of plastic — can also be disposed of in a responsible manner. Some case makers like Casetify and Case-Mate offer recycling programs, while an organization called Close The Loop lets you mail in phone cases for recycling.

Before you recycle your phone, make sure you back up any data you want to keep. Then, do a factory resist to erase that data from the phone before handing it over for recycling. — Philip Michaels