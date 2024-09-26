Amazon's 12th-gen Kindle could be revealed next week — what to expect

Amazon could be readying the next device in its long line of Kindle e-readers for a surprise launch. According to a new report, the company could be so close to launching the next Kindle that we'll see an announcement as soon as next week (the week of September 30).

While there hasn't been much in the way of leaks leading up to this news, this latest tip from GoodEReader (via The Verge) reveals some vital information about the next device from Amazon, including some specs. A listing appeared on the Spanish retailer MediaMarkt's website but has since been deleted.

Officially, we don't know the release date for Amazon's next Kindle, but the listing said the device would launch on October 1, which is right around the corner. The predecessor was shown off for the first time in October, so it would make sense for Amazon to put out the new one around that time.

Regarding specs, the listing mentioned that the 12th-gen Kindle offers a front-lit 300ppi display that is 25% brighter than the 11th-gen model. That puts it closer to the brightness provided by the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite, though with enough difference to make that model an upgrade worth considering.

The listing claims the new device will offer smoother page turns and a dark mode that spans the entire OS for those who prefer that look.

Before the listing was pulled (which adds some credence to its accuracy in a way), The Verge managed to snag a few screenshots with crucial information. You can see a more recessed screen with rising bezels in a "matcha green" color in one photo.

Some other notable tidbits from the leak include 16GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging and up to eight weeks of battery life on a single charge (up from six on the 11th-gen).

Finally, the price listed was €119 (about $133), a big jump from the previous model, which retails for $99. Also adding credence to this leak is that Amazon shows the current model as out of stock with no date for when the devices will return.