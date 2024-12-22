Huge holiday sale at L.L. Bean — 11 winter must-haves I recommend

Save big on new winter apparel in L.L. Bean's huge end-of-season sale

A red L.L. Bean men&#039;s jacket and green women&#039;s sweater
As frigid temperatures start to set in, the urge to add a few choice pieces of high-quality winter apparel to your wardrobe kicks in. And luckily, L.L. Bean has plenty of deep discounts going on its most cozy, comfortable jackets, pants, sweaters, and more.

If you need a nice sweater for upcoming holiday gatherings, check out this Double L Mixed-Cable Sweater for women slashed to $84. The pattern is beautiful, and there are multiple colors to choose from. For men, the Mountain Classic Windproof Fleece Jacket for $84 is an excellent pick. It's cozy enough to keep you warm outside, and it looks stylish enough to unzip and keep on while you're indoors.

Scroll on to see the other deals that caught my eye, or browse L.L. Bean's entire sale section from $12.

Best L.L. Bean apparel deals

L.L. Bean Women’s Windbreaker
L.L. Bean Women’s Windbreaker: was $69 now $54 at llbean.com

Whether you live in a rainy area, a windy area, or both, this lightweight windbreaker will keep you protected from the elements in style. Two front pockets will keep you hands warm, and an adjustable, stowable hood will block wind from your ears, if you choose to use it. Find this windbreaker for men at $54, too.

L.L. Bean Women’s Stretch Canvas Cargo Pants
L.L. Bean Women’s Stretch Canvas Cargo Pants: was $69 now $59 at llbean.com

These cargo pants strike the perfect balance between useful and stylish. Made with ultradurable stretch cotton, they're comfortably flexible and come equipped with front, rear, and side pockets to store all your essentials.

L.L. Bean Women’s Quilted Full-Zip Sweatshirt
L.L. Bean Women’s Quilted Full-Zip Sweatshirt: was $89 now $64 at llbean.com

If you've ever wished you could wrap a cozy blanket around you while walking around in chilly weather, this full-zip sweatshirt was made for you. Inside, a brushed cotton material keeps you warm, and the sweatshirt's quilted front makes it look a lot fancier than your average sweatshirt.

L.L. Bean Men’s Comfort Stretch Chino Pants
L.L. Bean Men’s Comfort Stretch Chino Pants: was $79 now $64 at llbean.com

Although these might not be the warmest set of winter pants you can buy, they are pretty sleek. Imagine pulling up to a holiday dinner sporting a pair of these deep green chinos, just exuding the festive holiday spirit. As a bonus, they're made with a comfortable stretch fabric, so you'll be comfortable all night.

L.L. Bean Women’s Fleece Pullover
L.L. Bean Women’s Fleece Pullover: was $89 now $69 at llbean.com

L.L. Bean is the best at making warm winter apparel look attractive, and that's evident with this soft blue fleece pullover. From the outside, it looks like a lightweight layer. But on the inside, it features a soft, brushed, fleece-like interior that'll keep you safe from blustery winds and cold temperatures.

L.L. Bean Women’s The Essential Sweater
L.L. Bean Women’s The Essential Sweater: was $79 now $69 at llbean.com

If you're trying to add high-quality, classic items to your winter wardrobe, check out L.L. Bean's essential turtleneck sweater. Whether your style is to roll down the turtleneck or keep it up, there's no doubt you'll be comfortable with its specially selected blend of yarns and cozy fabric materials.

L.L. Bean Men’s 1912 Field Flannel Shirt
L.L. Bean Men’s 1912 Field Flannel Shirt: was $79 now $69 at llbean.com

Act fast if this pine-colored flannel looks like your style. It's quickly selling out in Regular sizes, but L.L. Bean has plenty of Tall sizes left at the time of writing. It's made with 100% cotton flannel and brushed on both the inside and outside for a seamless feel.

L.L. Bean Women’s Double L Mixed Cable Sweater
L.L. Bean Women’s Double L Mixed Cable Sweater: was $99 now $84 at llbean.com

All colorways of this attractive sweater are on sale for $15 off, but I particularly love this olive green shade. Made with 100% cotton yarns, it's comfortable enough to wear all day into the night, and the cable knit detailing from front to back elevates it from 'casual sweater' to date-night ready.

L.L. Bean Men’s Everywhere Explorer Shoes
L.L. Bean Men’s Everywhere Explorer Shoes: was $99 now $84 at llbean.com

Pair these urban hiking shoes with a pair of fuzzy socks and you're all set to hit the winter trails. The plush insole offers support, the rubber outsole provides multi-surface traction, and a water-resistant coating on the outer fabric will help wet snow stay away from your warm, dry feet. Shop the same shoe for women, also slashed to $84.

L.L. Bean Men’s Classic Windproof Fleece Jacket
L.L. Bean Men’s Classic Windproof Fleece Jacket: was $99 now $84 at llbean.com

This fleece jacket incorporates L.L. Bean's exclusive AirShield technology to help it keep wind from blowing through without you getting uncomfortably warm inside. Shop this same warm fleece jacket for women at the same $84 sale price.

L.L. Bean Women’s Down East Utility Boots
L.L. Bean Women’s Down East Utility Boots: was $159 now $134 at llbean.com

I've never wanted to press 'Add to Cart' faster than with these utility boots. Aside from being visually attractive, they're also a smart choice for winter, thanks to plenty of PrimaLoft insulation and traction designed for both wet and dry surfaces. The men's Down East Utility Boots are on sale for $139.

Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.