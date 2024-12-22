Huge holiday sale at L.L. Bean — 11 winter must-haves I recommend

As frigid temperatures start to set in, the urge to add a few choice pieces of high-quality winter apparel to your wardrobe kicks in. And luckily, L.L. Bean has plenty of deep discounts going on its most cozy, comfortable jackets, pants, sweaters, and more.

If you need a nice sweater for upcoming holiday gatherings, check out this Double L Mixed-Cable Sweater for women slashed to $84. The pattern is beautiful, and there are multiple colors to choose from. For men, the Mountain Classic Windproof Fleece Jacket for $84 is an excellent pick. It's cozy enough to keep you warm outside, and it looks stylish enough to unzip and keep on while you're indoors.

Scroll on to see the other deals that caught my eye, or browse L.L. Bean's entire sale section from $12.

Best L.L. Bean apparel deals

L.L. Bean Women’s Quilted Full-Zip Sweatshirt: was $89 now $64 at llbean.com If you've ever wished you could wrap a cozy blanket around you while walking around in chilly weather, this full-zip sweatshirt was made for you. Inside, a brushed cotton material keeps you warm, and the sweatshirt's quilted front makes it look a lot fancier than your average sweatshirt.

L.L. Bean Men’s Comfort Stretch Chino Pants: was $79 now $64 at llbean.com Although these might not be the warmest set of winter pants you can buy, they are pretty sleek. Imagine pulling up to a holiday dinner sporting a pair of these deep green chinos, just exuding the festive holiday spirit. As a bonus, they're made with a comfortable stretch fabric, so you'll be comfortable all night.

L.L. Bean Women’s Fleece Pullover: was $89 now $69 at llbean.com L.L. Bean is the best at making warm winter apparel look attractive, and that's evident with this soft blue fleece pullover. From the outside, it looks like a lightweight layer. But on the inside, it features a soft, brushed, fleece-like interior that'll keep you safe from blustery winds and cold temperatures.

L.L. Bean Women’s The Essential Sweater: was $79 now $69 at llbean.com If you're trying to add high-quality, classic items to your winter wardrobe, check out L.L. Bean's essential turtleneck sweater. Whether your style is to roll down the turtleneck or keep it up, there's no doubt you'll be comfortable with its specially selected blend of yarns and cozy fabric materials.

L.L. Bean Men’s 1912 Field Flannel Shirt: was $79 now $69 at llbean.com Act fast if this pine-colored flannel looks like your style. It's quickly selling out in Regular sizes, but L.L. Bean has plenty of Tall sizes left at the time of writing. It's made with 100% cotton flannel and brushed on both the inside and outside for a seamless feel.