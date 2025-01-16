Go back to school in style with massive savings on refurbished Apple and Sony devices

Almost time to head back to school? Whether you're a chiselled university student, are starting a TAFE course, or your child is heading into high school, a pen and notebook won't cut it in 2025. If you're looking to pick up a laptop for all your productivity needs, a tablet for on-the-go reading, watching and writing, or your kids first phone, eBay's range of blue-tick certified refurbs let you buy the tech you need at low costs, without the usual worries that buying used would bring.

eBay's refurbished tech offers four levels of condition rating, with even the lowest quality refurbishment — 'Good' — only showing moderate signs of wear, and 'Certified' offering a product that is like-new, all the way to its packaging. Plus, on top of prices that are already drastically cheaper than buying new, eBay is currently offering 17% off* refurbished tech for eBay Plus members with the code RFURBS17, while RFURBS15 will save non-members an extra 15%* until this offer ends on January 31 (Terms & Conditions Apply). If you're not an eBay Plus member, you can still snag those extra savings with a free 30 day eBay Plus trial.

So, whether you're looking for a MacBook Pro for less than AU$700, more than AU$800 off the RRP of an iMac monitor or a new pair of headphones for school this year, eBay's library of refurbished tech lets you make use of top-tier electronics without spending big bucks.

[Good] Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch, 2019 (i5-8257U / 16GB / 256GB): was AU$764.15 now AU$634.10 at eBay Or AU$619.18 with eBay Plus, save up to AU$144.97

Launch RRP: AU$1,999 It might be nearly six years old, the 2019 MacBook Pro is still a worthy device, and the 'good' condition of this refurb means you get a very attractive price in exchange for moderate wear. We reviewed the 16-inch model, and our friends over at TechRadar were a little soft on this 13-inch model in their review, mainly due to it being a small upgrade over its predecessor and costing a minimum of AU$1,999. However, even in 2025 it is more than capable of performing superbly as a school laptop, retaining the excellent battery, build quality and thin design that it was applauded for in 2019. Even with a few scratches, if you want an Apple laptop for your studies, a MacBook Pro for just over AU$600 is hard to pass up. Prefer Windows and want to stay on-the-go? You can still save big on a range Microsoft Surface Pro tabletsor for the 13-inch Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop.

[Excellent] Apple iMac 27-inch Retina 5K, 2019 (i5-9600K / 32GB / 500GB): was AU$1,169 now AU$993.65 at eBay Or AU$970.27 with eBay Plus, save up to AU$198.73

Launch RRP: AU$2,299 In our Apple iMac 27-inch Review (2019) back in 2019, we gave the machine four stars, applauding its "upgraded" processors and graphics cards that gave the iMac line a much-needed boost in performance, combined with its "gorgeous 5K display and powerful speakers" that resulted in one of the best all-in-one PCs at the time. The only reasons we could find not to upgrade to the 27-inch iMac was if you were happy with the 2017 model, or were a content creator who preferred a stylus over a mouse. It might not be the class-leading behemoth it once was, but if you're looking for a premium all-in-one PC on a budget, the 27-inch iMac in excellent condition for less than AU$1000 is sure to level-up your studies in 2025.

[Certified] Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset: was AU$142 now AU$120.70 at eBay AU$117.86 with eBay Plus, save up to AU$24.14

Launch RRP: AU$299 We described it as a must-buy gaming headset in our Sony Inzone H5 review earlier this year, absolutely falling in love with having it on our ears. However, this headset isn't just great for guiding the crew around the Warzone or leading your squad to a victory royale — it's also a solid pick-up for this school year. In fact, the things we loved most about it — incredible comfort, the "winner" bidirectional boom mic, full-bodied audio and an impressive 28-hour battery life — make it perfect for those work meetings and online uni classes. Plus, it's always a win to not have to swap headphones when you finish work and open up your favourite game.

It can't be all work and no play, so while the gaming headset above veers into the realm of entertainment, there's still an avenue for educational use. But, what's even better than snagging affordable back-to-school tech, is saving on entertainment. eBay agrees — so while there's an array of deals for school and work like the three above, deals like the massive saving on the as-new Sony X90L 4K LED TV are also ready and waiting. And hey, you know those movies and documentaries that you get told to watch for class? Well, this TV is the way to watch them.

[Certified] Sony 85-inch X90L BRAVIA Full Array LED 4K TV: was AU$2,599 now AU$2,209.15 at eBay Or AU$2,157.17 eBay Plus, save up to AU$441.83

Launch RRP: AU$4,295.00 Snagging an 85-inch 4K LED TV for a little over AU$2,200 is nigh impossible in 2025 — but not with eBay's refurbished tech. While it might have been the "affordable" option that our reviewer described it as during our Sony X90L review when it was released, this refurbished deal on the as-new (including the packaging) 85-inch model makes it even more so. With high brightness, wide-ranging picture adjustments and a sleek design, if you love watching movies in your downtime, this is the refurbished device for you. Plus, with 4K 120Hz and Dolby Vision gaming support, it’s also a great option for gamers.

eBay's refurbished tech and how ratings work

When it launched its Refurbished program back in 2020, eBay's goal was to give those shopping on a budget the opportunity to get their hands on premium devices they could rely on. While there's a plethora of used tech available, eBay's blue-tick certification isn't handed out to every device — making it easy to recommend.

Any device that has a blue tick comes from a vetted, trusted seller — Sony, for example — and undergoes a detailed multi-point inspection. Plus, all blue-tick products also come with a 30-day return period, free shipping, a standard one-year warranty and, thanks to new (or original) packaging and accessories — depending on the rating of the refurbishment — you can still get that new-buy feeling.

So, what exactly is the difference between eBay's Good, Very Good, Excellent and Certified refurbishments? Certified tech — the highest quality refurbishment eBay offers — is in pristine, as-new condition, with new packaging and accessories. Excellent refurbishments offer the same like-new condition, but may come in generic packaging, and refurbished tech in Very Good and Good condition will show varying signs of wear, while still being in excellent working order.

You can read eBay’s full description of each condition category below:

Certified - Refurbished: The item is in pristine, like-new condition. It has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor to meet manufacturer specifications. The product will be in new packaging with original or new accessories.

The item is in pristine, like-new condition. It has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor to meet manufacturer specifications. The product will be in new packaging with original or new accessories. Excellent - Refurbished: An item that is in like-new condition, backed by a one-year warranty. It has been professionally refurbished, inspected, and cleaned to excellent condition by qualified sellers. The item includes original or new accessories and will come in new generic packaging.

An item that is in like-new condition, backed by a one-year warranty. It has been professionally refurbished, inspected, and cleaned to excellent condition by qualified sellers. The item includes original or new accessories and will come in new generic packaging. Very Good - Refurbished: An item that shows minimal wear and is backed by a one-year warranty. It is fully functional and has been professionally refurbished, inspected, and cleaned to very good condition by qualified sellers. The item includes original or new accessories and will come in new generic packaging.

An item that shows minimal wear and is backed by a one-year warranty. It is fully functional and has been professionally refurbished, inspected, and cleaned to very good condition by qualified sellers. The item includes original or new accessories and will come in new generic packaging. Good - Refurbished: An item that shows moderate wear and is backed by a one-year warranty. It is fully functional and has been professionally refurbished, inspected, and cleaned to good condition by qualified sellers. The item includes original or new accessories and will come in new generic packaging.

So, if you're looking to stick to a budget or just aren't quite ready to shell out for a brand new device, you can still grab everything you need for school without spending big thanks to eBay's refurbished program. The scariest part about buying refurbished tech is the worry that it won't work as it should, or won't last — eBay's certification, warranty and 30-days return policy rid you of those worries.

With headphones, ereaders, tablets, smartphones, desktops, monitors, PC peripherals and a whole heap more tech available, no matter what device you need to prepare for heading back to school, choosing to go with a refurbished product from eBay means you can get a quality item and still have plenty to spend on the good times.

