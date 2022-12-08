The best romantic comedies on Netflix now (December 2022)

We all like to feel warm and fuzzy inside sometimes, and nothing can create that squishy feeling like a good rom-com. Luckily, Netflix romantic comedies abound, enough to put Ben & Jerry’s out of business.

Not all rom-coms are created equal however, so we’re here to sort the life-long romances from the "what was I thinking" flings? Whether you’re looking for a modern love story or a classic meet-cute romance, we’ve got you covered.

Remember these aren’t based on review scores but personal preference, I’m just a boy standing in front of you, telling you what to watch. This is list is entirely made up of movies, though there are some great romantic options among the best Netflix shows.

These are some of the best romantic comedies on Netflix to watch right now.

Single All the Way (2021)

Tired of the same old prying questions about his love life every year, eternally single Peter (Michael Urie) at last has a man to bring home to his family at Christmas time. When romantic disaster strikes just before the trip home, Peter convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend. But his mother has other ideas, setting him up on a blind date with her very hot spinning instructor. The eye candy in this holiday treat is for real, plus The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is a riot as the fun aunt we all wish we had.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

How do you base a movie on a picture book with no narrative? Here's the perfect example! A classic tale of hate turning to love, this Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey flick is iconic. Magazine writer Andie Anderson and ad exec Benjamin Barry (yes, those are really their names) initially get together for all the wrong reasons — with Andie looking for a story and Ben doing it for a bet — but there’s something between them that can’t be ignored. When they both figure out what the other is doing, the game is really on.

Set It Up (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) are both overworked by their high-flying bosses, media maven Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and venture capitalist Rick (Taye Diggs). So, what’s their solution to too many late nights and insane demands? Set the bosses up with each other, so they spend more time together and less at work — what could go wrong? If you've ever seen a rom-com, you know the answer is everything. This matchmaking comedy is the feature debut of renowned TV director Claire Scanlon and it doesn’t disappoint.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Can men and women ever really just be friends? No collection of best romantic comedies is complete without Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s story of enemies turned friends turned (finally) lovers. Written by the late, great Nora Ephron, When Harry met Sally is so much more than just that diner scene and is still remarkably relatable today, over 30 years later.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

(Image credit: Ed Araquel/Netflix)

After a childhood spent as best friends, Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus’ (Randall Park) have seen their lives move in totally different directions Sasha is a celebrity chef, while Marcus installs air conditioning and plays in an unknown band on the side. After a chance encounter, they reconnect but are they still compatible? Full of drama, laughs and Keanu Reeves playing Keanu Reeves, Wong and Park always bring the funny and both are at the top of their game here.

Notting Hill (1999)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Richard Curtis’ script stars a fluffy-haired Hugh Grant as the ‘ordinary’ (he still looks like Hugh Grant) bookseller Will who falls in love with Hollywood star Anna Scott, played by Julia Roberts. After tabloid interference and bad timing drive them apart, Will’s friends set about trying to help him forget about one of the most famous people in the world. The sweet and goofy 'will they or won't they' is guaranteed to make your heart swell, perfect for fans of a grand declaration of love.

Emma Roberts proves that good rom-coms are genetic as she lives up to her aunt’s name in this Netflix original opposite Luke Bracey. Fed up with being alone during the holidays and prying family interrogations, the two strike a deal to accompany each other to parties and special occasions so they can suffer together, strictly platonically of course (not).

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2021)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a touching modern-day take on an old rom-com trope: love letters gone awry. Imagine your angsty teenage missives being released to the world. Now, imagine one was to your sister’s ex-boyfriend. Horrifying, right? But that’s exactly the situation facing Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in this Netflix original. She enlists the help of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) to get her out of that awkward jam, while she can assist him in making his ex jealous. But soon, their fake relationship starts feeling very real.

Blue Jay (2016)

This indie effort stars Mark Duplass and Sarah Paulson as two high school sweethearts who bump into each other decades later. To say much more would be spoiling it, but expect to laugh and cry with this relatable story that seems almost like a play at times. Accompanied by a beautiful and delicate original soundtrack from Julian Wass that’s well worth listening to on its own, keep the tissues handy.

The Lovebirds (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani helm this action-packed rom-com. After four years together, Jibran and Leilani’s relationship has gone stale and they are on the verge of breaking up when they suddenly end up on the run for a murder they didn’t commit. As they fall further and further in over their heads, the excitement and danger bring them closer. Could reconciliation be the silver lining of being a wanted criminal?

Yes Man (2008)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Based on the true (ish) story of British journalist Danny Wallace, Yes Man features Jim Carrey as Carl, a pessimist fresh from a divorce who says no to people for a living. When he is placed under a spell to say ‘Yes!’ to everything, Carl is in hell — until he meets Zooey Deschanel’s Allison and becomes a man of 1,000 hobbies. This is a romantic comedy with a very sweet story and a message worth listening to.

Wish You (2021)

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the best foreign language romantic comedies on Netflix, this Korean film follows the struggles of fledgling singer Kang In Soo and accomplished keyboardist Yoon Sang Yi. Seeing the potential in their musical collaboration, the two move in together and grow incredibly close. Although the film may not be in English, music (and love) is a universal language and the original soundtrack is full of earworms.

Ibiza (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starring the brilliant Gillian Jacobs, this Netflix original sees burnt-out PR manager Harper and friends scour the island of Ibiza for Leo (Richard Madden), a love connection who just so happens to be a superstar DJ. Laugh and dance along to the hilarious misadventures and excellent EDM soundtrack of this Will-Ferrell produced rom-com.

Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

A stellar cast led by Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling bring to life a story of just how messy love can be. Love triangles become love squares become love spaghetti as paths cross and feelings blossom. The story follows Carrell’s Cal after he splits with his wife and meets a guy at a bar who gives him a new direction. What follows is farce of the highest and most hilarious order.

