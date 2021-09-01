While these adjustable dumbbells don’t offer the same build quality as premium brands, they aren't a bad option for those lacking in space, extra cash, or all of the above.

Tespon Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector: Specs Price: $80

Weight Range: 5.6 to 33 pounds (per dumbbell), 66 pounds total (barbell)

Dumbbell Size: 15.6 x 8.4 x 8.4 inches (dumbbells), 47.2 x 8.4 x 8.4 inches (barbell)

Dumbbell Weight: Up to 33 pounds each

Every home gym can use some free weights, and the Tepson Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector set is a viable option for fitness-minded folks on a budget.

Some of the best adjustable dumbbells I’ve reviewed lately cost upwards of $300, and one of the big draws for such premium brands has to do with how quickly you can adjust the weight plates — often in just a few seconds. Tepson is not only much cheaper than such competitors, but their unique dumbbell set doubles as one modest barbell with all the pieces connected. The design is far from perfect, but for anyone looking to start a home gym, it’s not a bad value overall.

Complement your weight-training workouts with one of the best treadmills

We’ve got more home gym equipment recommendations right here

Tespon Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector review: Price and availability

The Tepson Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector set is available on Amazon.com for $80. You get two plastic dumbbell bars, a padded 15.8-inch connecting rod (also plastic), 4 plastic tightening collars, and 16 plastic-coated weight plates (ranging from 2.8 pounds to 5.5 pounds each) made from a “fine iron powder cement mixture” that’s allegedly eco-friendly.

Tespon Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector review: Design and build

Did I mention that everything is made from plastic? This might not be a deal breaker if your weight-training needs are low, but it explains the sub-$100 price tag. On the one hand, you’re not going to get the same quality here as an all-metal build, such as with the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set, which is similarly priced, but lacks the functionality of a midsized barbell. With the included weight plates, you can load between 5.6 and 33 pounds on each Tespon dumbbell; when you attach the connecting rod, it transforms them into a singular barbell, measuring 39.4 or 47.2 inches long, depending on how many plates you attach.

(Image credit: Tespon)

Tespon Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector review: Performance

As far as functionality is concerned, loading up these dumbbells is similar to the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set. (Read: tedious). I’m loath to complain about fiddling around with extra weights during a given strength-training workout since the end result can only burn more calories (and potentially build more muscle), but half the point of adjustable weights — in my opinion, anyway — is minimal dilly-dallying between sets.

I used the Tepson Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector set for a variety of HIIT workouts, and appreciated the padded connecting bar for squats; it felt comfortable resting all 66 pounds on my shoulders, and the bar has good balance to it when all the collars are tightened. (Plus, due to this threaded bar design, it’s pretty much impossible for weights to accidentally slip off the bar, unless you did a supremely poor job of tightening the collars.)

Note: Concrete and plastic might be more forgiving on your floors than stainless steel, but they’ll still leave a mark. Plus, if you accidentally bust one open (as happened during the shipping process for my review unit), you’ll soon have concrete dust everywhere.

Tespon Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector review: Verdict

These adjustable dumbbells aren’t exactly top-of-the-heap when it comes to build quality, but for the average gym-goer, there’s plenty to like about the Tepson Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 2-in-1 with Connector. If you’re on the lookout for a comparably priced all-metal set that offers roughly the same amount of weight (minus the barbell option), consider getting two pairs of the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set ($44), which is more akin the sorts of dumbbells you might find at your local YMCA.