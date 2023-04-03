Hisense U8K Mini LED TV hands-on: one of the best value TVs of the year?

The Hisense U8K Mini LED TV could be one of best value TVs of the year. Here are our early impressions of how it stacks up.

When it comes to producing value-centric smart TVs, Hisense has the formula down-pat. The next-gen Hisense U8K Mini LED TV looks to uphold the company's reputation for TVs that rival high-end competitors.

Improving on last year's Hisense U8H Mini LED TV, the 2023 U8K introduces double the number of local dimming zones, a native 144Hz refresh rate, a new 85-inch screen option and more. All in all, Hisense's flagship set has the kind of specs previously reserved for premium-tier TVs.

That said, we'll need to test the Hisense U8K Mini LED TV to see how it stacks up against the best TVs of the year. In the meantime, we've gone hands-on with the set — here are our first impressions, plus what we know about availability.

Hisense U8K Mini LED TV price and availability

Hisense hasn't announced specific pricing and availability information for the U8K, but we can make some educated guesses.

We expect the Hisense U8K will hit stores alongside the rest of Hisense's 2023 TV lineup in early summer, either June or July. As for price, it would surprise us if Hisense deviated greatly from the $999 price tag of the U8H's 65-inch configuration.

The U8K will come in a 85-inch configuration for the first time, and will likely cost somewhere in the $2,000-$2,500 ballpark.

Hisense U8K Mini LED TV design

(Image credit: Future)

The Hisense U8K Mini LED TV comes in four sizes: 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inches. The design language and most specs are the same across all models, with the total number of local dimming zones increasing for each configuration being the only notable difference.

While I like how the two feet prop the set up high enough to fit a low-profile soundbar beneath, there's not much else that stands out about the TV's simple look. Not to say the U8K looks cheap, but Hisense TVs typically prioritize function over form.

(Image credit: Future)

On the back of the TV is a port array that features four HDMI 2.1 ports. That's impressive based on how much the U8K will likely cost compared to this year's premium Mini LED TVs. What's more, the U8K has an ATSC 3.0 tuner for Next Gen TV, which is something even the LG C3 OLED TV lacks.

Hisense U8K Mini LED TV performance

Hisense says it upped the number of local dimming zones in the U8K, with the 65-inch configuration sporting 1008 (up from 528 on the previous-gen U8H.) This should help with blooming, while promising the same impressive brightness abilities as last year's model.

We did see the U8H struggle with color banding and upscaling in some instances, so those are things we'll pay close attention to when we test the U8K. Improvement in these areas would elevate the TV's overall performance scores.

(Image credit: Future)

Spec-wise, the U8K is Imax Enhanced-compatible, supports HDR10+ and even has Filmmaker Mode. It works with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too — again, specs we don't always see from value TV brands. Similarly, the TV's native 144Hz panel positions the U8K as a gaming TV. It has Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

For general content, the U8K's Google TV platform should pack ample smart features and streaming apps. The included TV remote features a number of dedicated launchers for popular apps, plus voice control via Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Future)

Hisense U8K Mini LED TV outlook

The Hisense U8K Mini LED TV remains the company's flagship, offering the Mini LED experience for much less than Samsung and Sony. From what we've seen, it could make some first-rate specs accessible to more budget-conscious customers.

Of course, we'll need to conduct a full Hisense U8K Mini LED review before coming to final conclusions. Stay tuned for updates about price and release dates as the information becomes available. For now, see our favorite cheap TV deals if you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup.