The chances are that you’ve never heard of 10Web’s AI Website Builder, despite the fact that it offers some of the best website recreation and migration tools available.

People across the world are taking advantage of the best website builders to create attractive, high-quality sites with a minimal amount of effort. However, not all website builders are great for larger sites, and there might come a time when you want to migrate to the more powerful WordPress content management system (CMS).

With the all-new AI Website Builder from 10Web, this has never been easier. Basically, it’s designed to take your existing site and generate an exact copy. This is then imported to WordPress, where you can edit it with a derivative of the Elementor plugin.

In our AI Website Builder review, we take a closer look at this platform to see if it’s really as good as it appears.

Plans and pricing

Prices start from $10 per month (Image credit: 10Web)

There are three different subscription options available, with prices ranging from $10 to $60 a month with annual billing. There’s a 14-day free trial on offer, and all plans come with a complete 30-day money-back guarantee.

At the cheapest end of the spectrum sits the Personal plan, which costs $10 a month with annual billing or $14 a month if paid in monthly installments. It comes with full hosting powered by Google Cloud, support for one website, and 10GB of solid state disk (SSD) storage. You will be able to have up to 25,000 monthly visitors, and you’ll get full access to everything the AI Website Builder has to offer.

You can select from 11 different data centers spread across the world, and your site will be protected by an excellent suite of security integrations. Daily automatic backups are available, although you’ll be limited to 20GB of backup storage.

Upgrading to the annual Premium plan costs $24 a month ($35 with monthly billing) and includes support for up to three websites. Benefit from 15GB of storage, up to 100,000 monthly visitors, and 75GB of cloud backup storage.

Finally, the more expensive Agency plan starts at $60 a month and supports up to 10 websites. You’ll get 50GB of storage, up to 400,000 monthly visitors, and 250GB of backup storage.

Extra storage is available for $2 per 5GB, per month, and support for extra visitors is available at $2 per 10,000 visitors, per month.

Features

The AI migration tool is excellent (Image credit: 10Web)

The AI Website Builder is a relatively unique tool that’s backed by a suite of advanced features.

For one, the AI-based website recreation and migration tool is excellent. Let’s say, for example, that you have a site with a provider like Wix that doesn’t let you transfer to a different platform. With the AI Website Builder’s site recreation tool, you’ll be able to create an entire copy of your website, import it to WordPress, and begin editing in no more than a few minutes.

All websites hosted with 10Web will benefit from automatic page speed optimization. In short, this ensures that your site will load fast, thereby lowering your bounce rate, increasing conversions, and helping you improve your search engine ranking.

You will also benefit from full automatic website backups. Schedule backups daily, weekly, or monthly, and ensure your site can be restored if anything ever goes wrong.

Interface and in use

The AI Website Builder includes a unique and powerful AI recreation tool (Image credit: 10Web)

To get started with the AI Website Builder, we’d recommend taking advantage of the 14-day free trial. Once you’ve signed up, you will be presented with the option to either create a new website or import an existing WordPress site.

If you choose to create a new site, you’ll be able to start from scratch or use the AI builder to build a copy of an existing site. All sites can be edited via the Elementor-based editing interface, which offers excellent design flexibility and requires zero coding knowledge.

The AI Builder’s recreation tool is excellent. We created a copy of a test website and it came out almost identical to the original. Note, though, that you will likely have to make a few small edits to retain original functionality, but this shouldn’t take more than an hour or two with the built-in editor.

Support

Full documentation is available through the 10Web Help Center (Image credit: 10Web)

Excellent customer service is available across the board. For one, you will have full access to 24/7 live chat and phone support. Agency customers will also benefit from priority VIP service.

A very impressive selection of self-help resources is also available via the 10Web Help Center. Here, you’ll find guides, tutorials, and full documentation to help you learn every aspect of the AI Website Builder.

The competition

The AI Website Builder offers unique website recreation solutions, and there are few (if any) competitors that come even close.

However, it may be the case that you want to build a brand new website. In this case, Wix is an excellent option. It is a little expensive, but its advanced design tools are up there with the best we’ve seen. Read our Wix website builder review to find out more.

Alternatively, you can save a little money by signing up to a web hosting provider such as Hostinger, which offers basic shared hosting from just $0.99 per month. Then, take advantage of a free WordPress website builder plugin such as Elementor or BoldGrid. You can read our Hostinger review to learn more about the web host.

Final verdict

10Web’s AI Website Builder is a newcomer to the website creation world, but you can expect its popularity to grow exponentially over the next few years. It offers unique website recreation and copying solutions, enabling you to import your existing website to WordPress with the click of a button.

In short, we’d highly recommend giving this powerful tool a try if you want to transfer your website from a platform like Wix or Squarespace to WordPress.