Samsung AI-powered Live Translate is coming to these Galaxy Buds — what we know

News
By Tom Pritchard
published

AI-translated phone calls are coming directly into your ears

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE in charging case
(Image credit: Future)

AI translation is one of the big features in the Galaxy AI suite, which debuted on the Galaxy S24. But it sounds like you won’t be restricted to translating foreign languages through your phone, because Galaxy AI's Live Translation will be coming to various Galaxy Buds as well.

Gizmochina spotted that a firmware update is currently rolling out to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds FE. Once installed, and paired with a Galaxy S24 handset, you’ll be able to use Samsung’s Live Translate feature through the Galaxy Buds.

samsung galaxy ai features on galaxy buds

(Image credit: Samsung)

The main thing to remember here is that the Live Translation feature is only available during phone calls. The idea behind the feature is that you speak in your native language, while the person on the other end of the line speaks their own. Galaxy AI translates everything in the middle, speaking to each caller in their chosen language and offering a transcription of the call on screen.

If you’re looking to translate conversations you’re having in person, with a living human being, Live Translation is going to be no help. Instead you’ll need to use the Galaxy S24’s Interpreter app, which can help you go back and forth with someone standing in front of you.

That’s not something that the Galaxy Buds can do right now, though it is something we’d be interested in seeing in the future.

Currently the Galaxy S24 series are the only Samsung phones that offer Live Translate. However we do know that some Galaxy AI features will be coming to 2023 Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — and Live Translate is rumored to be among those features. Hopefully that means Live Translate will work via Galaxy Buds on those devices too.

But there’s no telling when older phones will gain access to Galaxy AI features. So for now everything is firmly restricted to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Twigby US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 349 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(Installments 128GB)
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(Installments)
Pixel 7a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(Installments)
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 128GB
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts