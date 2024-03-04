Massive iPhone SE 4 leak just revealed design, dimensions and new features

News
By Josh Render
published

Meet Apple's next affordable iPhone

Unofficial renders of the iPhone SE 4
(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

A new leak has revealed CAD renders for the iPhone SE 4, giving us a full look at Apple's design for its next affordable phone. The new images seemingly confirm the prior rumors about the model being based on the iPhone 14, but it appears that there are a few changes that might help to set the phone apart. 

According to 91mobiles, the iPhone SE 4  will have a display size of 6.1 inches, which would be considerably larger than the iPhone SE (2022)’s 4.7-inch screen. The leaked dimensions of the iPhone SE 4 are 5.81 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches, which would make it a similar size to the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14.

An alleged render of the iPhone SE 4's back

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

One major change shown in the render is the removal of the home button, something that has been a staple in the last three SE model phones. There is also no sign of the iPhone 14's mute switch, although there is also no sign of the action button that was rumored to be replacing it. Perhaps the artist just forgot to add it, since it would be odd to have neither.

side view of the iphone Se 4

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The iPhone SE 4 renders also show the phone's screen will have a notch size similar to the iPhone 14, which will likely house a Face ID module. Finally, there is a single camera on the back as well as a flash, which is something of a disappointment as the iPhone 14 came with both a main camera and an ultrawide.

While we don't know the exact specs there are reports that the iPhone SE 4's main sensor will be at least 48MP, which could mean the camera will offer the same 24MP images, 2x digital zoom and night mode abilities as the iPhone 15.

CAD render iPhone SE 4

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

It is important to note that a CAD render is not a guaranteed final design, and aspects of the design can change over time. However, if Apple sticks to this alleged plan, then it looks as if the iPhone SE series is about to get thoroughly modernized, minimizing the design and feature gap between it and other available iPhone series. However, we don't know how this new look would influence the iPhone SE 4 price.

For the time being, we will have to wait for the official announcement and release, which we expect sometime in 2025. We will keep our iPhone SE 4 rumor hub updated in the meantime, so keep an eye there for the latest updates. And if you are in the market for a cheaper smartphone right now, check out our best cheap phones list. 

