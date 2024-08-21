AppleCare+ just got an extension period for updating your plan — what you need to know

When your AppleCare coverage ends, you now have additional time to extend the Apple warranty plan.

As reported by our sister site iMore, Apple has quietly updated its ability to extend AppleCare+ coverage by 15 days. An Apple support page for extending AppleCare coverage now says that you have 45 days to extend your coverage, up from 30 previously.

While the month-long option from before felt like a long time, 30 days can get away from you quicker than expected, and 45 days is a welcome change.

AppleCare+ plans cover most Apple devices, including the best iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs and iPads. The coverage is meant to lessen the bill for accidental damage repairs while acting as an extended warranty for your Apple devices. Before AppleCare extensions became a thing, you would need to upgrade just to avoid high repair prices.

Currently, many plan options are available, from 24-month and 36-month plans to monthly or annual plans.

The 45-day extension is coming to some countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, to name a few. However, some countries like China remain saddled with the 30 days.

If you have AppleCare+ enabled, you can extend it by going to Settings on your Apple product. There, you can see how long you have left on your plan or if it has expired. You can extend coverage from there.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who feel comfortable with extended warranties and more coverage, AppleCare+ is an excellent option. For a more detailed breakdown of what AppleCare offers, check out our guide on everything AppleCare.

More from Tom's Guide