iOS 18.2 lets you type to Siri — these are the 7 commands to try first

The latest iOS update brings a feature many of us have been waiting for — the ability to type to Siri rather than always speaking out loud. While Apple Intelligence lets you proofread text and edit photos with Clean Up, this quiet interaction with Siri might be the most practical upgrade yet.

Whether you're in a meeting, on a crowded train, or just prefer typing to talking, this feature changes how we interact with our iPhone's AI assistant. I've found typing to Siri particularly useful for those moments when speaking commands feels awkward or inappropriate.



Plus, seeing your request written out helps ensure Siri understands exactly what you need. After testing various commands, I've discovered some particularly useful prompts that showcase just how capable this feature is. But first, let's quickly set it up.

1. Never forget the essentials (Image: © Future) If you're prone to putting your keys down and forgetting where they are two seconds later, use the command "Remind me to remember my keys before I leave" and tap the arrow.

2. Check global times instantly (Image: © Future) Instead of calculating time differences manually or opening multiple apps, a simple "What time is it in Berlin?" gives you immediate results. This is particularly useful for international business calls, catching up with friends abroad, or planning travel itineraries across different time zones.

3. Find specific photos fast (Image: © Future) Rather than endlessly scrolling through your camera roll, asking to "Show me photos from last week" instantly filters your images by date. This command also works for specific locations, events, or even people in your photos, making it perfect for quickly finding and sharing memories.

4. Keep up with pop culture (Image: © Future) Asking "What rating did Nosferatu? Will give you the option to search through the Web or Try ChatGPT to get the information you're looking for.

5. Search emails efficiently (Image: © Future) Instead of manually sorting through your inbox, saying "Find emails about [keyword]" quickly surfaces relevant messages. This is especially helpful for locating old receipts, important documents, or conversation threads you need to reference.

6. Locate your friends (Image: © Future) When meeting up with friends who share their location, asking "Where is [person]" shows you their exact position in real-time. This is invaluable for coordinating meet-ups in crowded places or checking if someone's running late.

7. Download apps instantly (Image: © Future) Skip the App Store browsing by asking it to download a specific app. This command works for any app or game you need, and saving you several taps.

Now that you've learned how to use typed Siri commands, why not explore some other iOS 18 features? If you're an AirPods Pro 2 user, check out How to take Apple's hearing aid test and AirPods Pro 2 lets you access the iOS 18.1 hearing aid feature — here’s how it works. And to record your calls, explore iOS 18.1 finally lets you record iPhone phone calls — here's how it to do it.