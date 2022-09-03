I used the iPhone 13 Pro Max for a year — and this is the iPhone 14 I want

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 14 series at the Apple event September 7. We’ve heard lots of tantalizing rumors about the phones over the course of the last year, especially the Pro models. I’m just as excited as anyone else, especially since I’ve switched to iPhone full-time.

For the last year, I’ve used the iPhone 13 Pro Max as my daily driver, reveling in its power, beautiful 120Hz display, and awesome cameras — not to mention that killer battery life. But one thing has really bugged me since last September: the bulk.

6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. 6.1-inch iPhone 13 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While I have big hands, I really do not like large phones from an ergonomics standpoint, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max certainly ranks among those. With its expansive 6.7-inch display and sharp edges, it is not a device that I can easily use with one hand, nor can I do so comfortably. And that irks me to no end. Using this handset has been a love-hate relationship, though admittedly mostly on the love side.

So it should come as no surprise that I’m most looking forward to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, assuming Apple keeps the same screen measurements. I really enjoy the smaller form factor, especially since there should be feature parity between the two Pro models like last year (we hope).

Both should have 120Hz refresh rates, plus the rumored always-on displays, 48MP main cameras, 3x telephoto lenses, and the A16 Bionic chipset. Hopefully, Apple doesn’t do the same thing it did with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with the latter getting a higher optical zoom (2.5x versus 2x) and sensor-shift stabilization.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 14 Pro has me more excited than most other phones, save perhaps the Pixel 7 Pro. Apple continues to produce the best smaller handsets with the regular iPhone and the non-Max Pro. I, for one, am glad for it and I’m sure a lot of other people are, too.

Not everyone wants a behemoth of a smartphone — nor do we want to sacrifice on power or features — especially one with dimensions like the iPhone 13 Pro Max. For example, the OnePlus 10 Pro also has a 6.7-inch display, but the device is narrower and taller, and thus easier to handle than the iPhone.

When the iPhone 14 launches, you can bet I’ll go for the Pro. I can’t wait to have a smaller phone again.