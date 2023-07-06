YouTube TV just added another channel — what you can watch now

Cord-cutters often leave regional networks often get left behind, but YouTube TV just gained one network to help fix that flaw. And it's rolling out today.

That channel is The CW Plus, a national feed of The CW, the network with

over 100 regional affiliates. Somewhat best known as the network where the Arrowverse shows once aired, The CW is currently in a transition stage under slightly new ownership, following Nexstar Media Group gaining a 75% controlling interest last October.

This news comes from Cord Cutter News, though it notes The CW Plus isn't going nation-wide, but only arriving "in select markets." This makes sense, because a nation-wide rollout would be redundant. Over the last month, 29 of The CW's stations hit YouTube TV, and The CW Plus is currently in 112 markets and a total of 44 states.

Redditors found The CW Plus in YouTube TV as shown by a post made yesterday (July 5). So far, there is no documentation of which markets are gaining The CW Plus, but don't expect it if you're in a large market.

According to The CW Plus' own press materials, it is sent out "exclusively to the smaller television markets that typically have less than 350,000 TV homes." In addition to the above shows, The CW Plus also includes content from NBC/Universal, Sony and Disney/FOX.

This move will bring shows such as Walker, DC's Stargirl and Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters to a wider audience. Here's The CW Plus' evening lineup to help you figure out if you should look for the network:

(Image credit: The CW)

Analysis: A solid win for YouTube TV, but The CW is ever-changing

We love YouTube TV, and list it as one of the best cable TV alternatives, and this move only helps its market position. That said, The CW's brand is definitely in flux, as it became the home of LIV Golf (which may or may not be on The CW Plus).

With regional sports networks on the decline, moves such as this can help live TV streaming services feel like a more complete alternative to cable.

One annoying problem with live TV streaming services is how your channel guide changes depending on where you go. Yours truly found this to be the case when I went upstate and couldn't get NBC on Sling TV.