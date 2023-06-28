YouTube TV adding more local networks — what you need to know

Just as YouTube TV takes away local networks, it also gives others. In the aftermath of sports network SNY (for Mets and Jets fans, among others) leaving the streaming TV service, we've got some good news for YouTube TV subscribers — many network TV affiliates are coming to the live TV service.

This update comes from Cord Cutter News, which reports that a deal between YouTube TV and The CW parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is closer to completing, with a new round of channels coming on Friday (June 30). One of the biggest networks involved is Chicago's WGN, due to expand the list of YouTube TV channels this week.

Nexstar announced the deals — which extends the contracts for certain channels' and adds 59 more — back in March. In total, 59 new Nexstar affiliates are joining YouTube TV from this deal, including 29 The CW stations, 26 MyNetworkTV affiliates and four independent stations (serving Chicago, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma City and Baton Rouge).

In addition to WGN and San Francisco's KRON4, many of the CW affiliates have already gone live. This week is more about the MyNetworkTV and independent affiliates.

Outlook: YouTube TV is still adjusting after a price hike

This news is likely best for those who need access to their local news, as The CW's place in the TV world is changing with the end of the Arrow-verse and August's series finale for Riverdale season 7. Now, the most prominent CW content may be LIV Golf, the golf league owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund that recently partnered with the PGA.

While we think YouTube TV is one of the best cable TV alternatives, it's still emerging from the shadow of its $8 per month April price increase. That wasn't the only pockmark on its last months, as streamer glitched for many during the NBA Finals.

YouTube TV is trying to not only add channels when it can, but its big new multiview feature is still rolling out and expanding. Recently, YouTube TV upgraded this ability to watch multiple channels at once by adding non-sports options. The feature (which only Fubo offers, though it's limited to Apple TV boxes) is still in need of the ability to pick and choose which channels you watch at once, and not just sets that YouTube TV offers.