Xbox Series X and Series S UK pre-order guide: Microsoft, Amazon, Game, Currys, and more

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both launching worldwide on November 10, just two days before the PS5’s November 12 launch. And now U.K. pre-orders are now live.

At £449 the Xbox Series X offers the most powerful next-generation console. But at £249 the Xbox Series S is a good bit cheaper and nearly half the price. Which one captures the most attention has yet to be seen.

But it's likely there'll be a bit of a rush to secure Microsoft's next-generation consoles much like there was with the PS5 and its Digital Edition. So we’ve rounded up the main U.K. retailers that are offering pre-orders of the new Xbox consoles to give you a one-stop-shop to secure one of Microsoft’s new consoles.

Xbox Series X pre-orders in stock now (checked every 15 minutes)

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Microsoft

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Amazon UK

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon UK

Amazon has a pre-order page for the Xbox Series X. It's also got a lot a Xbox Game Pass vouchers on sale to go with your next-gen console. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Game

Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Game

Game has a landing page for pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Currys

Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Currys

Unsurprisingly, Curry's has pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Argos

Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Argos

Over at Argos there's a pre-order landing page for both Xbox consoles. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Smyths

Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Smyths from £249

Smyths has pre-orders for the Xbox Series X at £449 and the Xbox Series S at £249. But it also has a page to sign up to Xbox All Access, which will offer you either of the Xbox consoles and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from £20.99 a month for 24 months. View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at ShopTo

Xbox Series X: £449.85 at ShopTo

ShopTo is offering pre-orders for the Xbox Series X. Currently, no Xbox Series S seems to be up for pre-order. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Very

Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Very.co.uk

Like many other online retailers, Very has pre-order for both the Xbox consoles. View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Box

Xbox Series X: pre-order at Box.co.uk

Box has a pre-order page for the Xbox Series X, but no Series S is available. View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Simply Games

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Simply Games

Simply Games has the Xbox Series X up for pre-order. But there's no Xbox Series S around. View Deal

If you end up struggling to find a pre-order for the Xbox Series X or Series S, then as disappointing as that might seem, we expect more retailers to offer pre-orders.

If you've changed your mind about getting an Xbox machine, then the PS5 is also up for pre-order in the U.K.