Windows 10 May 2020 Update gives Microsoft two more ways to kill the password

The Windows 10 May 2020 update is going to deliver new ways to fight Microsoft's war against the password. Expected this week, and also known as Windows 10 2004, this update is bringing Windows Hello login — either via PIN or via a webcam — to two places it's never been to before.

This news comes from Bleeping Computer, which revealed that Windows Hello is coming to Safe Mode login and system login for Microsoft Accounts. Both seem like places that should have had this feature before.

To set these up, open Settings, tap Accounts and select Sign-in options. You'll then set up Windows Hello, and make sure you've got a PIN set up for Safe Mode logins. Those who use a Microsoft Account for their Windows 10 profile will want to also make sure Windows Hello Face and Fingerprint are both set up.

Now, when you go to sign in during Safe Mode or your Microsoft Account, you'll see buttons for PIN, fingerprint and Windows Hello Face below the password field.

There's a lot visually changing in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. First of all, Microsoft's updating its library of icons for the Fluent Design language — which freshens them up with lively colors. The Start Menu is also changing, with Cortana breaking out into a separate desktop app.

You'll be able to see all of these changes better thanks to tweaks coming to multi-monitor support in Windows 10 May 2020 update. This will hopefully reduce stutter when a second monitor is added. Gaming performance will likely also jump, thanks to hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling support.

Search should go smoother after applying the big update, as Microsoft is changing how indexing is done. It's all meant to alleviate the burdens put upon spinning-disk HDD storage, by moving indexing to nighttime so systems move faster during the day.