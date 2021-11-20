With the festive season here, the burning question we all want to know is when is it ok to put up your Christmas decorations? While some enjoy putting theirs up super early to get into the festive spirit, others prefer to leave their decorations to the last minute, when it feels more exciting .

Whatever your festive preferences, you’re not the only one confused as to when is it ok to put up your Christmas decorations. Read on to find out if you’ve been getting it right after all.

When can I put up Christmas decorations?

Woman hanging a bauble on a Christmas tree (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Traditionally, the date to put up Christmas decorations is 27 days before Christmas and the first day of advent. That means the exact date this year is the 28th November, which is right around the corner.

Can I put my decorations up earlier?

Woman decorating front door (Image credit: Shutterstock)

These days it's not uncommon to see Christmas decorations being put up even earlier than November. With some festive fans putting up their decorations right after Halloween on the 31st October.

In fact, psychologists have suggested that putting up Christmas decorations earlier makes us happy and is good for our well-being. “Decorating early really isn’t a bad idea at all," agrees Marsha Chinichian, the resident clinical psychotherapist at Mindshine."Studies show that decorating for the holidays improves mood and ignites positive memories." In addition, research from Harvard Business School states that familiar rituals of behaviour is vital for our mental health.

In any case, it’s the perfect excuse to get the festive celebrations started and be merry.

When should I take down my Christmas decorations?

Box of Christmas decorations (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While some would love to have decorations up all year round, tradition says that you need to take them down on the Twelfth Night after Christmas. This is typically around the 5th or 6th January.

Bear in mind, if you have a real tree or want to know how to grow a Christmas tree for next year, fir trees tend to last for four to five weeks if properly cared for. In any case, you can check out the best Christmas tree sales right now, for your perfect setting.

Considering 28th November is very soon, you haven’t got much time. So better hurry to have your festive tree and box of baubles at the ready. Happy Holidays!