Scotland vs England live stream: How to watch international friendly online and for free

The Scotland vs England live stream will see these two old rivals celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first international soccer match with a “friendly” that will be anything but a meaningless match-up — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 a.m. AEDT (Sept. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on FS2 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Channel 4

There is plenty of sporting history between Scotland and England, especially when it comes to football / soccer. The fierce rivals first met in 1872 for a match at West of Scotland Cricket Club. That game finished as a 0-0 draw, and while the result may not have been all that memorable, the game itself birthed international football as we know it. This anniversary friendly will celebrate 150 years since that momentous occasion.

Scotland come into this match in scintillating form having finished top of their Nation League group, and in pole position to qualify for next summer’s European Championship. The Scots have managed 12 goals and conceded just once in the first five games of this qualification campaign. Man Utd’s Scott McTominay has been a revelation for Scotland and is highly likely to start tonight.

Meanwhile, England also look assured of their place at Euro 2024, even if the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine was labeled by many as an underwhelming result and an overall lackluster performance. Manager Gareth Southgate can call on an array of experienced heads here, but he may opt to use this friendly to blood the next era of Three Lions ahead of a major tournament where England are expected to seriously challenge for their first trophy since 1966.

Scotland haven’t beaten England this century, with their last victory over their archrivals coming in 1999. England’s most recent win over Scotland came back in 2016, a 3-0 victory during a World Cup Qualifiers. However, the last time these sides met was during the group stage of Euro 2020, where the game fizzled out into a drab goalless draw. Let's hope for a more exciting game this time around.

You won’t want to miss the Scotland vs England live stream. It may be classified as an international friendly but something more important than silverware is at stake: bragging rights. Fortunately, we’ve got all the details you need to watch the game online from anywhere and potentially for free down below.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of England's latest international friendly without spending a penny. That's because Scotland vs England will be broadcast and streaming online for FREE in the region.

The full game will be televised via Channel 4 with an online stream available on the network's streaming platform, formerly called All4, and now known simply as Channel 4. This means you can watch every single kick without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Scotland vs England live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Scotland vs England live stream on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS2 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 2. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Fox Sports 2 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Scotland vs England live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Scotland vs England live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of, from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch this international friendly can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the Great White North.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the Scotland vs England live stream, as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 or you can stream it online via the Channel 4 website. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Scotland vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in Australia

Aussies hoping to watch the Scotland vs England live stream will be disappointed to hear that there is currently no scheduled broadcast of the match. However, if you're visiting the country from a place where the game is available to watch, remember you can simply use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in New Zealand

Like with Australia, there is no Scotland vs England live stream access currently in New Zealand. However, you can use one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN, in order to follow the game if you're visiting from somewhere else.