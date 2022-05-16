Ubisoft+ will soon be on PlayStation — what you need to know

It’s been a big day for Ubisoft and PlayStation. First, Sony announced that the PlayStation Plus revamp would include 27 Ubisoft games in its downloadable and streaming lineup. Now, Ubisoft+, the company’s proprietary game subscription service, is also coming to PS consoles, Ubisoft says.

The official Ubisoft website has more information, but the bottom line is pretty straightforward Ubisoft+ will come to PlayStation in the near future — probably PS4 and PS5, although the company doesn’t specify exact consoles. Regular readers may remember that Ubisoft made a similar announcement about Ubisoft+ and Xbox a few months back.

In case you’re not familiar with it, Ubisoft+ is a game subscription service, much like Xbox Game Pass, or the upcoming PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. At present, it’s available on PC, and via game-streaming services such as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. For $15 per month, you can download or stream more than 100 Ubisoft games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Ubisoft hasn’t explained precisely how the technology would work on PlayStation, or what gamers can expect from the pricing and game library. (Some Ubisoft+ games are older PC titles, so playing them on a console might be logistically impossible.) Still, we know that PlayStation consoles play nicely with game subscription services for both streaming (PlayStation Now) and download (PlayStation Plus). Ubisoft+ shouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

The company also pointed out that even before Ubisoft+ launches on PlayStation, Sony fans can leverage a subscription service to play a lot of Ubisoft games. When the PS Plus revamp goes live on June 13 in North America and June 23 in Europe, there will be 27 Ubisoft games available on it. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Crew 2, South Park: The Fractured But Hole and Star Trek: Bridge Crew will be among these titles, and that’s a pretty good spread. Ubisoft also promises a full 50 titles on PS Plus before the end of the year.

While Ubisoft hasn’t given a timetable for Ubisoft+ on either PlayStation or Xbox, it seems feasible that both services could be up and running before the end of 2022. Since Ubisoft also hosts games on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass, it will be interesting to see how gamers mix and match these subscriptions — or whether they go for Ubisoft+ at all. The service hosts an interesting variety of new and classic Ubisoft titles, although $15 per month on top of a Sony or Xbox subscription may stretch gamers’ wallets a bit thin.