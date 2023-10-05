This wireless OLED TV can catch itself if it falls off your wall — no, really

Most TVs include a stand or a wall-mount to keep them upright, but none of them have included features that prevent damage in case of a fall. That is, until now.

The Displace TV is making rounds on social media because it can effectively save itself if its active-loop vacuum suction cups fail. The new wireless OLED TV that uses a battery pack also comes with a self-lowering landing gear system that deploys when it detects loss of suction.

As the TV is slowly lowered, it plays an alarm sound to keep animals and small children away from the landing area. Finally, once completed, the TV comes to a rest flat on the floor with four pads deployed along the bezel to prevent damage to the screen.

From the looks of the video posted on CNET's TikTok, the whole process happens in under a minute.

The truth about falling TVs

(Image credit: Displace)

While all of this may sound like a lot of extra work to prevent a rather unlikely accident, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there are 11,300 injuries each year due to TVs tipping over and a recorded 500 fatalities between the years of 2000 and 2019. In short, this is a very necessary technology.

Not only is the self-preserving technology important to save lives, it’s also a good way to protect your investment — the Displace TV costs $4,499 for a single 55-inch screen, $8,099 for two TVs or $13,499 for a four-pack of the TVs.

Why would you buy more than one? The TVs can be used individually or combined together to create a 110-inch TV with 8K resolution or 220-inch TV with a 16K resolution should you have the cash to buy 16 TVs.

According to Displace, the battery of each TV should last around a month between charges and, in case you forget to charge them, claims that the TV will “stay on the wall for three months or more even when the external batteries aren't swapped”.

The Displace TV is available to reserve now on the company’s website and will ship in December of this year.