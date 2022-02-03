This new PS5 SSD is the cheapest way to upgrade your storage

Corsair has just unveiled a new lineup of PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs that are designed specifically to be compatible with the PS5.

Last summer Sony unlocked the console’s storage expansion slot via a software patch, and since then the market for PS5 SSDs has exploded. Models such as the Samsung 980 Pro and WD_Black SN850 have proved very popular with PS5 owners looking to add more storage.

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD offers another option for console owners craving more space to store dozens of the best PS5 games at once. The drive is available in four storage capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. All four are currently up for sale on the Corsair website, although the 1TB model is already out of stock.

The MP600 Pro LPX SSD starts from $99 for the 500GB model. The 1TB costs $169, the 2TB jumps up substantially to $339, and the 4TB costs a truly eyewatering $784. At this price point, the MP600 Pro LPX SSD can hardly be considered cheap, but the range does come in cheaper than its nearest rivals.

The Samsung 980 Pro starts from $149 for a 500GB drive ($229 for the most popular 1TB model). The WD_Black SN850 costs roughly the same. While the 980 Pro and the SN850 have regularly gone on sale over the last six months, the MP600 Pro LPX still has the advantage in terms of price. Scoring a PS5 compatible SSD for less than $100 was pretty much unheard of until now.

Remarkably, the MP600 Pro LPX doesn’t appear to have sacrificed performance in the name of undercutting its rivals on price. Corsair’s newest SSD offers a sequential read speed of up to 7,100 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 6,800 MB/s. Write speed does vary depending on capacity, the 500GB model drops down to 3,700 MB/s.

MP600 Pro LPX comfortably hits all of Sony’s required benchmarks for a PS5 SSD. Even better, all four models come with a pre-installed heatsink which is a necessity for effective cooling. This saves you the hassle of finding a compatible third-party heatsink, which is required with some of the cheapest PS5 SSDs.

Of course, before you can think about upgrading your PS5 storage you’ll actually need the console first. Which is easier said than done. It's more than a year since launch and securing a next-gen PlayStation remains a pretty tricky task. If you're still on the hunt, make sure to check our PS5 restock hub for all the latest stock updates and some very useful buying tips.